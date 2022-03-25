Polyphony Digital gives players 1 million credits and promises to improve Gran Turismo 7's experience with future patches

Gran Turismo 7 has been in the news a lot lately, mostly for fans accusing the developers of predatory practices. However, Polyphony Digital has opened up about the game, promising to improve the overall fan experience, and has granted all owners of the game a million credits to use for free.

The developers have promised to improve the game with a few upcoming patches, as well as bug fixes and additional cars.

Aura 🌈 @aurahack new Gran Turismo 7 update is grim, man. i want to put on my "not cynical" hat but it's hard to see it as anything other than bleeding your playerbase for cash. that game was $110CAD and to so quickly feel like im expected to drop more money on MTX/credits is insulting new Gran Turismo 7 update is grim, man. i want to put on my "not cynical" hat but it's hard to see it as anything other than bleeding your playerbase for cash. that game was $110CAD and to so quickly feel like im expected to drop more money on MTX/credits is insulting

Gran Turismo 7’s developers detail upcoming updates to the game

The most recent blogpost from Polyphony Digital comes as a result of the major fan backlash and review bombing of Gran Turismo 7. The developers thanked their fans for the feedback, and apologized for the frustration they felt, saying:

"We want to thank you for your continued patience and valuable feedback as we grow and evolve GT7 to make it as enjoyable and rewarding for as many players as possible. We always want to keep communication lines open with our community so that we can work together to build the best racing experience possible."

Admitting that the game did not deliver the experience that fans expected, they will be granting anyone who owned the game before March 25, 2022 (when the blog post was published) a million credits.

Players are frustrated by how difficult it is to get credits, feeling like they have to spend real money in order to get powerful cars in a timely manner, and it sounds like Polyphony Digital will attempt to rectify the situation.

In addition to the million credits, an April update will offer implement several important changes to the game.

Early April Grand Turismo 7 update

Increase in rewards in events in the second half of World Races by an average of 100%.

Added high rewards for completing the Circuit experience in all Gold/Bronze results

Increase in rewards in online races.

Inclusion of a total of eight new one-hour endurance races in the missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Raising the unspent credit cap from 20M Cr. to 100 million cr.

Increase in the number of used vehicles and legendary cars on offer.

The developers are also looking into the possibility of players being able to sell cars, but there is no date planned for that as of now. There are other improvements being discussed, but there are no confirmed dates or schedule for these yet.

Discussed updates to Gran Turismo 7

Increasing the payout of time-limited rewards as we evolve as a live service.

More new World Race events.

Adding endurance races to missions, including 24 hour races.

Ranked battles in online time trials are made more advantageous with rewards based on achieving a time that is within +1%, +2%, +3% and +5% of the best time.

Cars should be able to be sold.

Look for these planned changes to improve the Gran Turismo 7 experience. The audience has not been shy about how they feel about the game so far, and they likely won't hesitate to speak up again should the changes don't address their concerns.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee