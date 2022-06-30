Gran Turismo 7 will be replaced by Asseto Corsa at 2022 FIA Motorsport Games

The FIA Motorsport Games, a competitive racing event, has seen a major replacement for Gran Turismo 7. Instead of prominently featuring Gran Turismo 7, the virtual competition will replace it with Assetto Corsa Competizione, by Kunos Simulazioni.

As a way to celebrate this, Assetto Corsa is releasing a new DLC pack today, the American Track Pack.

Assetto Corsa Competizione will take the helm at 2022 FIA Motorsport Games

The Gran Turismo series has been a part of a collaboration with the FIA Motorsport Games since its inception in 2019 when Gran Turismo Sport was the latest release. FIA Motorsport Games is a global competition, which places nations around the world at the forefront of the action. Drivers who take part represent their nations and aim for gold medals as they drive in these virtual races.

In this esports competition, Assetto Corsa Competizione will be the flagship game. The event will take place from October 26 through October 30, 2022, as players race across 17 disciplines in Assetto Corsa’s GT3 vehicles.

Drivers will take part in GT, GT Sprint, Endurance races, as well as other disciplines to see who will stand on top of the sim-racing sphere. This is the first time an Assetto Corsa game will be the focus of the event.

FIA Esports Commission President Niroshan Pereira spoke about the change to Assetto Corsa for the FIA Motorsport Games in a recent FIA press release.

“We are delighted to be able to work with Kunos Simulazioni and use their Assetto Corsa Competizione product at this occasion. It is one of the most popular esports titles in the industry, as well as among our ASNs, so being able to collaborate with them is great.”

To celebrate this news, the American Track Pack DLC is available on Steam, and it features a variety of US speedways for the first time in the game’s history.

Kunos Simulazioni has laser traced the tracks to ensure they are as true-to-life as possible. This DLC pack features three speedways and costs $17.99 USD.

Tracks in the ACC DLC

Watkins Glen

Indianapolis

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

80 drivers will be whittled down to 20 as they pick GT3 cars and take to the track to compete for dominance. The finals for the event will take place on October 29, 2022, where only one racer will be at the head of the pack.

In October 2022, Assetto Corsa Competizione will officially replace Gran Turismo 7 as the game of choice for the upcoming global esports competition.

