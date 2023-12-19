"Grateful v ungrateful": Drake goes viral for responding to 20-cent tip on Kick stream, viewers compare him to Adin Ross

Infamous rapper and singer-songwriter Aubrey "Drake" recently debuted on the streaming platform Kick on December 17, 2023. His stream titled Drake VS Stake showed him gambling on Stake, playing roulette and slots. Aubrey is also being compared to his close friend and fellow streamer Adin Ross. An edited clip of Aubrey's and Adin's stream has gone viral on social media, showing their reactions to receiving 20-cent tips.

In the video, the Canadian rapper is seen thanking his tipper for the 20 cents and informing him that the money will be going to a good cause. However, Adin Ross gets frustrated at receiving this amount and asks his tipper to stop. He even tries to block the tipper.

One user responded to the edit and called it an example of grateful and ungrateful. He said:

"Grateful vs ungrateful."

"Love Drake": Viewers react to the viral edit comparing Drake and Adin Ross

Both personalities have been friends for a while and frequently communicate with each other. In November 2023, Adin sent $100k worth of Stake currency to Drake as a gift and explicitly asked him not to pay it back. The Canadian rapper has also been supportive of the Kick streamer gambling and even tended to a FaceTime call appreciating his $2.1M win.

Adin Ross recently nicknamed the rapper "Dradin Ross" after reacting to a clip of the Grammy Award-winner giving a shoutout to all the streamers, including the Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat.

The edited viral video was uploaded by Fear Buck on X after the rapper's first Kick stream.

One user commented on the post expressing their admiration for the rapper and suggesting that they have the potential to change the world.

After the edited video was released, some viewers supported the rapper's response, while others sided with Adin Ross.

Adin Ross, a controversial figure, has lost over $100 million gambling on Kick. He was recently in a feud with streamer Destiny over doxing allegations.