"I don't give a f**k": Adin Ross responds to doxing drama after his on-stream clash with Destiny

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross is in a feud with political commentator and fellow streamer Steven "Destiny." Adin's community was recently accused of doxing the latter's family members and posting threats after the two engaged in an argument on Trainwreckstv's podcast. In his recent stream, he addressed the doxing incident and spoke more about Destiny.

According to the streamer, he shouldn't have involved himself in the drama. Adin subsequently refused to apologize to Destiny but did address his community and expressed regret for letting himself get "baited":

"I admit I shouldn't have stepped down to that level and I'm sorry to you guys. I'm not apologizing to him, I don't give a f**k. Apologizing to you guys because I shouldn't have even let him you know bait me into that sh** so I apologize."

Expand Tweet

"Such a passive-aggressive apology": Viewers react to Adin Ross apologizing to his community

The feud between Adin Ross and Destiny kicked off on Trainwreckstv's podcast, which featured numerous streamers. The two got into an aggressive argument during which Destiny accused the latter's community of doxing, spam-calling his family members, and posting photos of his kids. Shortly thereafter, while Steven addressed the situation, Adin stated that he couldn't do anything about it:

"I got no control over that."

Comment byu/nataliepottss from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

During a stream on his Twitch channel, Destiny addressed the controversy and called out Adin's community moderators for posting pictures of guns on their laps while asking for his address. He said:

"He's got other mods posting like pictures of them with like glocks and guns in their lap saying 'I'm going to find Destiny and sh**' ."

Adin Ross' apology towards his community has gone viral on social media, especially the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One user labeled the streamer's address as "passive-aggressive":

"Such a passive aggressive apology except it wasn't an apology either. Nothing was said."

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many others commented on the Reddit post and opined on Adin's apology.

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dependent_Ad_2180 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Destiny has not yet responded or reacted to Adin Ross' apology to his viewers.