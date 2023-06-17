"Greatest streamer of all time" Adin Ross, TimtheTatman, Courage and more celebrate xQc's 100M Kick contract

Kick recently announced they secured Felix “xQc” for two years for a staggering 100M USD. It’s the largest streamer contract in content creation history, and it doesn’t even require him to create content exclusively on their platform. This has led to an enormous number of posts on social media. Many congratulated the streamer for scoring such a huge contract on what is quickly becoming a competitor to Amazon’s Twitch streaming site.

Streamers like Adin Ross, TimtheTatman, CouRage, and many more showed their love for xQc on social media, congratulating him on his success. His fans were out in force as well to offer tweets of support now that Felix is streaming on Kick in addition to Twitch.

“In my opinion, xQc’s the greatest streamer of all time. As far as consistency, actual, classic streamer, he’s the GOAT.”

Major streamers and content creators celebrate xQc’s 100M Kick contract

“He’s put out hundreds of hours since he’s been streaming. He’s never, even when he got lit, he still don’t take time off. He’s on this s**t always.”

In a clip found on xQc Clips on YouTube, Adin Ross congratulated the streamer on his major move to Kick. In it, he called Felix the GOAT of streaming, stating that even when he was out doing fun things, he didn’t stop streaming.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman bro started as the best winston in the world and now he’s getting $100 million to stream on kick- congrats bro @xQc bro started as the best winston in the world and now he’s getting $100 million to stream on kick- congrats bro @xQc https://t.co/fldSH9f8Mb

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @xQc Congrats bro and much love! (from the #37 Winston in the world) @xQc Congrats bro and much love! (from the #37 Winston in the world)

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross wasn’t the only streamer to congratulate xQc either. In a comment on Felix’s tweet about the stream, TimTheTatman posted a separate tweet about how proud he was of his friend’s success.

Linus Tech Tips @LinusTech @xQc wow now you can afford to pay someone to fix your PC next time @xQc wow now you can afford to pay someone to fix your PC next time

Linus Tech Tips joked that now the streamer can afford to pay someone to fix his PC, while others simply posted their congratulations, such as CouRage, Trainwreck, and Minecraft megastar Dream.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @xQc bro didnt even show up for $100 million how am i supposed to compete @xQc bro didnt even show up for $100 million how am i supposed to compete

Dansgaming also tweeted support and congratulation, while Ludwig joked about the situation as well. Nickmercs also posted a simple tweet with a goat, as many call Felix the GOAT of streaming.

Fans react to xQc moving to Kick for 100M USD two-year contract

Ozarts @OzartsHM



Welcome to kick @xQc This video goes kinda hard.Welcome to kick @xQc This video goes kinda hard. Welcome to kick 💚

Alongside some of the biggest names in the content creation industry, fans worldwide were excited about their favorite streamer's move to Stake.com's streaming platform. Some posts were from people already on Twitch's newest competitor. They were glad to see such a big name show up.

Fans were incredibly excited. Some referenced Twitch as the “Purple Snakes,” a phrase Dr. Disrespect uses to describe Amazon’s platform. Other responses were simply glad the streamer secured such a major payday.

Daisy 🌸🐱 @TatsukiDaisy @xQc Congrats, man! For the first time ever we could actually understand every word you said in this video. @xQc Congrats, man! For the first time ever we could actually understand every word you said in this video.

Chris 🇩🇴🇵🇷 @sonicx161 @xQc The first time I can actually understand more than 2 words @xQc The first time I can actually understand more than 2 words 😭

Dabsyboi @Dabsyboi @xQc This is the first time I’ve been able to understand what this guy is saying @xQc This is the first time I’ve been able to understand what this guy is saying 😭

A few fans, while glad to see this change, were also glad to understand Felix at all. The streamer is known for speaking incredibly fast, confounding his audience with words that run together.

Fans and content creators worldwide appear to be excited about Felix's move to Kick. Whether it represents a potential move for other creators or they are simply glad to see his success, there was an outpouring of respect for the streaming superstar.

