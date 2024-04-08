"Greatest thing I've ever witnessed" - Twitch streamer SantiZap bursts into tears following Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE WrestleMania XL

Popular WWE 2K streamer and wrestling content creator Santiago "SantiZap" found himself in tears witnessing Cody Rhodes finish his story on Sunday night at WrestleMania 40 after dramatically defeating Roman Reigns. The entire event was a whirlwind of chaos and excitement for viewers, with some of the biggest names like The Undertaker and John Cena being part of the spectacle.

Santiago himself, boasting just over 85K followers, reached a peak of over 20K concurrent viewers for the night. Following Cody Rhodes's dramatic victory, an emotional Santiago said:

"This is the greatest thing that I have ever witnessed as a professional wrestling fan."

"This is unbelievable!" - SantiZap left in disbelief after electrifying WrestleMania main event

The WWE community was left in disbelief and awe as Cody Rhodes finally clinched the WWE Universal title. The event was notable because Roman Reigns has been the champion for 1,316 days—the third-longest championship run in WWE history.

SantiZap, one of the leading WWE-based content creators, was overwhelmed upon watching the victory. The teary-eyed streamer responded emotionally, stating:

"I'm so grateful that I didn't have to watch that by myself. I remember watching the streak getting broken in my dingy college room 'cause I had no one to share that moment with and now I have over twenty thousand people here right now, sharing this experience with me. This is unbelievable!"

(Timestamp: 03:40:40)

The streamer, clearly at a loss for words, said:

"I'm kinda tearing up man. Oh my god, this is the greatest thing I've ever seen from this hobby that I love...I am beyond grateful that I get to watch that with you guys."

Reacting to a comment comparing the spectacle with MCU's magnum opus Avengers: Endgame, the streamer responded:

"Dude, this was Avengers: Endgame."

Not the only viral streaming moment in WWE WrestleMania XL

Many streamers, including SantiZap, were glued to their screens watching the event. However, midway through the latest WrestleMania, a rather surprising cameo occurred when popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" appeared dressed as a PRIME mascot.

The streamer made his appearance when Logan Paul was struggling and his opponent Randy Orton had gained the upper hand. IShowSpeed revealed himself while attempting to distract Orton. However, things didn't go well for him as IShowSpeed ended up receiving an RKO from Orton.