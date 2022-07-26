“Make sure to be an as*hole”: Greekgodx has controversial advice for men looking to find intimate companionship

Twitch streamer Dimitri “Greekgodx” has had a number of very openly critical statements of women in recent weeks and has been courts controversy through his statements. From claiming the world is flat to denigrating women, the streamer has made a variety of controversial claims.

In a recent tweet from Greekgodx, he claimed that nice guys don’t get to have an intimate relationship with women, which has since received a mixed response on social media.

Dimitri's latest statement on social media has people talking, with some agreeing (Image via Greekgodx/Twitter)

Greekgodx says only a**holes have intimate relationships; social media responds

In July 25, 2022's tweet, the Twitch streamer, he claimed that “nice guys” are too boring for women to have intimate relationships with. This led to a Twitter user asking how the content creator would know anything about that, leading Greekgodx to claim that he’s "the nice guy.”

This led to a large number of responses, with some agreeing with the streamer, and others claiming that he is the farthest thing there is from nice. One Twitter user in particular said the streamer’s nothing more than an "angry, vile, lonely incel," and that his misogyny is what prevents him from having relationships.

While some did agree with the streamer, one Twitter user in particular took the streamer to task about his opinions (Image via Twitter)

Another Twitter user managed to get a response from Dimitri when they said that nobody was going to take his dating advice. The streamer didn’t care and once again claimed that nice guys "don't get any action."

@wetups @Greekgodx no ones taking dating advice from you

Dimitri @Greekgodx @wetups I don't care. It's true nice guys don't get any action.

Not all users agreed, with another Twitter user popping up and claiming that statistically, women prefer “bad boys” because it plays to their ego. Others were just baffled by the notion that the streamer known for misogynistic takes was a “nice guy."

vessie @vessiemess @wetups @Greekgodx He isnt wrong and it's statistically true too. Also its not dating advice (there's no mutual consensus), its exposing the female demographic and how theyre designed to be bad influences when it comes to relationships. Bad boys takes advantage of their egos.

Scouper @ScouperYT @Greekgodx @wetups Nice Guys are for most boring and mentally People Think they can't do anything sad the world sees aggression as a positive trait don't change for anyone stay good Advice for all the World will try to get you Down and Aggressive don't let it being happy and positive is much better

Other responses on social media talked about how they were nice and still had intimate encounters. Some stated that nice guys don’t call it “action,” nor do they brag about it after the fact. Another reply suggested that Dimitri doesn't have qualities that make women have an interest in him.

Shugoki @Shugoki_Boof @Greekgodx @wetups Well I just got some action by being genuinely nice but yeah I'm really lucky

Sebbenmand @sebbenmand @Greekgodx @wetups Nah it's not. Truely nice guys gets lots of action. Trust bruv

Mightymax @SaubleMax @Greekgodx @wetups Nice guys don't call it action nor do they talk about it afterwards 😂 Maybe you have very unlikeable qualities…

Twitter users took to the platform to mock Dimitri as well, comparing him to Andrew Tate, or highlighting this as something that would appear on the Nice Guy subreddit.

Simple Dood @Stoneus92 @Greekgodx @wetups Yeah, bc self proclaimed "nice guys" are ppl just like you; spoiled crying babies who lack self awarness and think woman owe you something bc you are "nice"(have basic human decency),goes on social media to say misoginist stuff directed at woman all day and asks "why am i single"

As it turned out, his Twitter post did make it to the aforementioned subReddit, where people mocked the streamer and his worldview openly.

Several users on the Nice Guy subReddit took the streamer to task (Image via Nice Guy/Reddit)

While not everyone disagreed with Dimitri’s controversial statements, it’s clear that a great number people do not think very highly of the streamer’s commentary on dating and women. Quite a few social media users simply chalked it up to another misogynistic take from the content creator.

