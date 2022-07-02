"I'm sorry for not giving a f**k" - Greekgodx reacts to being unbanned on Twitch after 3 days

Greekgodx has been courting controversy with his recent rants and in similar fashion, took to Twitter with a sarcastic video reacting to getting unbanned on Twitch.

The British streamer was allegedly banned three days ago for twerking on stream. However, many have speculated on whether the actual reason could be his offensive rants from the very same day. Many streamers have since called him out for the comments, including Mizkif and Knut.

In a video reply to the Streamerbans bot announcing the end of his suspension, Greekgodx initially appeared to be covering his face as a show of remorse. However, he quickly revealed it as a sham after snapping at the camera with a dismissive attitude towards the ban.

Greekgodx remains unapologetic after returning to streaming

The streamer drew a lot of ire last week for his comments about women, fellow streamers, gambling and religion. Greekgodx has been in hot waters for quite some time now. Last year, he made headlines for calling the covid-19 vaccination a scam and labeled those who got the vaccine as "sheep."

In the video he tweeted, Greekgodx appears to be apologetic about his recent behavior. Covering his eyes with a hand, the streamer appears to be weeping, stating:

"Guys, I just want to say I'm sorry. I'm unbanned and I just want to say I'm sorry."

He then removes his hand to reveal a sarcastic frown and quipped in a completely monotone voice:

"I'm sorry for not giving a f**k. I'm sorry."

Greekgodx was called out by multiple people for his alleged rants and the sentiments were mirrored in their response to his infamous video.

Twitter reactions to Greekgodx's video

The streaming community at large has been quite vocal about Greekgodx's ban with a lot of people supporting the decision. Meanwhile, his loyal followers celebrated after he got unbanned:

Greekgodx has been accused of spouting sexist thoughts in his stream, where he also called out Mizkif for only streaming with women. He also went on a tangent about how children should gamble at an early age to start understanding the dangers of addiction.

