Groot Awakening Challenges in Fortnite: Where is the friendship monument

The Groot Awakening Challenges in Fortnite allow you to unlock cool new accessories and emotes for your favorite Marvel Character skins. The latest challenge asks players to find the friendship monument, and to participate with an emote of their own.

Requirements to complete the Groot Awakening Challenges

The only requirements to completing this challenge is that you use the Groot skin in Fortnite, and that you have leveled up your battlepass enough to have unlocked awakening challenges as well. To complete this one in particular, you need to have completed all previous Groot Awakening Challenges, which is just one in this case.

Where is the friendship monument in Fortnite

Before looking for the friendship monument, make sure you have your Groot skin selected as the Groot skin is required in order to participate in the Groot Awakening Challenges. Once you’ve done that, join a game of Fortnite and make your way to the small forested area immediately northwest of Sweaty Sands.

You want to look for a small spot with two large oak trees and two smaller birch trees with brilliant orange leaves. In the small clearing between them should be two figures, one constructed out of metal pipes and one from stacks of hay. Together, these two make up the Fortnite Friendship Monument.

Get close to the spot between them and take a moment to think about how they symbolize friendship and what friendship means to you. Then use Groot’s unique emote to complete your Groot Awakening Challenge and unlock a friend of your own, Rocket Racoon.

The Fortnite Friendship Monument and how it connects to Groot

This challenge was likely chosen for Groot, and specifically to unlock Rocket Racoon, due to their deep friendship in both the comics and in the Marvel movies. For those of you who don’t know, Rocket Racoon and Groot work almost exclusively as a pair, with Rocket being one of the only people who can understand Groot’s unique form of communication.

Groot is one of the only characters who can stand up to Rocket, and who can call him out on his behavior, something which the angry talking raccoon desperately needed.