GTA RP streamer Viviana who went viral for her racist rant gets unbanned on Twitch after a month

GTA RP streamer Viviana, who went viral after xQc reacted to her racist rant on Twitch stream, has been unbanned after four weeks, as reported by the Streamer Bans bot on Twitter.

The news has invited a lot of discussion on the matter as the streaming, and GTA RP communities on Twitter and Reddit have started debating the decision. A fellow streamer by the name of bananabrea has been getting a lot of flak for appearing to support the comeback.

Bananabrea's sheep comment with regards to Viviana's ban sparks outrage on Reddit

For context, Viviana was banned from Twitch and the roleplaying server NoPixel after she went on an offensive rant against a viewer where a lot of racial remarks were made. The clip might have gained some traction initially, but went viral after xQc viewed it on his stream.

In it, she can clearly be heard talking down to a viewer called 'James' and shaming the viewer because of his race. xQc was not happy about it and described it as "out of pocket," especially after she used the c-word. Viviana promptly got banned from Twitch and was permanently removed from the popular Grand Theft Auto role-playing server NoPixel.

Shortly after the ban, however, a clip of another Twitch streamer by the name of Bananabrea has been gaining a lot of traction on Reddit after the creator appeared to take a dig at xQc. Speaking of the Viviana situation, the streamer appeared to be sympathetic towards the recently unbanned content creator and was of the opinion that people change and should not be so severely penalized for one transgression. She stated:

"Obviously people make mistakes, people say stupid sh*t sometimes when they are upset... We're not the people that we were yesterday, we are not the people that we are today. Like, you know what I mean? I feel like people don't like to think about that stuff because it is easy to hate."

Bananabrea further went on to state that people should critically assess the situation on their own and insinuated that most have taken a big streamer at face value like sheep:

"Sometimes the world needs a little bit more nice people. Instead of being sheep and following what the person with the biggest amount of viewers says."

The hint towards xQc was not missed by the Redditros of the streamer-related subreddit of r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the reactions to the clip of Bananabrea, most being critical of her for supporting the recently unbanned streamer:

Readers should note that Viviana has since apologized for her remarks in a twitlonger in which she told her followers that she understood the mistake and would address it later after getting unbanned.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes