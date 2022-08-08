5 best GTA RP streamers that fans should be watching in 2022

GTA RP is a way to play Grand Theft Auto Five with mods to emulate roleplay. Players who like realism and survival elements in games generally enjoy RP a lot.

That said, GTA RP has huge viewership numbers on streaming platforms like Twitch and is popular all over the globe.

This article talks about the most popular RP streamers out there.

Note: This article is entirely based upon the opinions of the writer.

Five of the best GTA RP streamers who always keep fans entertained

5) Zerkaa

Zerkaa is a streamer, gamer, and internet personality based in London, England. GTA RP fans may know him as he is also a prominent member of a British YouTuber group called Sidemen.

His online alter-ego is known as Tommy Tate or Tommy T. The character follows a classic immigrant story as he escapes Britain to come and settle in Los Santos. Not having much of a choice, Tommy resorts to a life of crime here as well.

Zerkaa's YouTube channel has nearly 5 million subscribers, and he is easily one of the best RP streamers of 2022.

4) Buddha

Buddha is renowned in the GTA RP community as he has been at it since 2016. He never gave up streaming on Twitch, and his long journey now places him as one of the best.

He joined NoPixel back when the Silver Lake ARMA server was up, and that made him an OG member, joining the likes of Lirik, Timmac, and Bananabrea.

Lang Buddha is a crime boss in Los Santos known for his short fuse and quick wit. He often uses humor to his advantage and strongarms situations to go his way.

Buddha currently has over 814k followers on Twitch, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down anytime soon.

3) PENTA

PENTA has been a gamer his entire life and started streaming in March 2015. He is known for his ridiculously long streams, some of which have lasted nearly 10 hours.

An easy inclusion among the top-ten most-watched GTA 5 streamers, PENTA recently hit the 15k mark on the peak viewers list. He is also the only streamer to have clocked in 51 hours of airtime.

His character is named Randy Wrangler, who is a Police Officer who patrols the NoPixel servers. His use of crooked methods during interrogation is questionable yet very funny and entertaining to watch. PENTA's other famous RP character is named Mike Block.

PENTA is currently followed by 334k viewers on Twitch and is steadily moving towards the 500k mark.

2) Sykkuno

Thomas" Sykkuno" is an American gamer who streams playing games often. He uses multiple platforms like Twitch and YouTube and is known to be entertaining while being very calm.

His character, Kuno Sykk, is a criminal mastermind who is great at hacking. Not many took him seriously upon his arrival in Los Santos and joked around. But soon enough, Kuno Sykk became the top dog.

Sykkuno has a whopping 4 million followers on Twitch and is also one of the most followed and subscribed channels of 2022. His peak viewer count comes in at 100k.

1) xQc

Gamers who haven't heard of xQc are literally living under a rock. He is the most popular streamer, be it in regards to GTA RP or anything he picks up. His quirky and loud nature attracts many viewers daily.

Felix is known for his impulsive decisions while roleplaying, which has got him banned quite a few times. He was also a professional Overwatch player for Team Canada at one point in time.

He uses multiple characters in GTA RP, which keeps his audience on their toes as they never know what to expect.

xQc boasts 11 million followers on Twitch and a peak viewer count of 330k, which is impressive.

Players looking to get into GTA RP should definitely keep tabs on these streamers as they are not only entertaining but also experts in what they do.

