"Guess they thought no one will look": Twitch streamer Quin69 points out questions for recent Diablo 4 QnA were fake

MMO streamer Quintin "Quin69" has pointed out on his recent Twitch stream that almost all the questions asked in a recent Diablo 4 QnA where the developers were supposed to answer gamers' queries were from fake accounts. He went on to allege that the accounts were probably made by the video's creator. The clip of Quintin showing his search for one of those accounts has gone viral on social media.

Here is what Quin69 had to say while he was pointing this out to his viewers:

"I guess they thought maybe no one would look it up. And then you look up all these accounts and they just never posted any of these questions. Except for the one guy who is the creator of the video who is using an alt account to ask multiple questions to make it look like multiple people are asking multiple questions."

"People always notice": Reddit reacts to Quin69 exposing Diablo 4 QnA video for having fake users post questions to developers

As one of the most anticipated games slated to be released next month, Blizzard's Diablo 4 has already had public beta tests which have served to excite many players. However, it also evoked concern in those who feel certain classes are too weak and that the developers might ruin the game by adding microtransactions.

The devs have been doing a lot of QnA, where they have been talking about player queries and addressing their issues. However, one such recent question-and-answer round appears to have been full of accounts that appear to be fake, as per the popular Twitch streamer Quin69. The content creator went looking for the post history of the said accounts that were asking questions to the developers.

Timestamp 4:07:09

The streamer prefaced his actions of going sleuthing by saying:

"There is a reason why they include the names of the people who ask the questions, right? There's a reason that they include them. It's because we would want to look up the sh*t they post."

To demonstrate this, Quin69 then proceeded to look for one such Twitter account by the name of SeZdc2 that had "posted" a question about couch co-op mode in Diablo 4 and found that it did not exist, exclaiming:

"What is going on!"

This wasn't the only instance, as the streamer looked for plenty of other accounts whose alleged questions were answered by the developers in the video. Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were bemused as to why the creators of the Diablo 4 QnA video considered this a viable strategy, with one noting that the internet always has a way of finding things out.

Here are some more reactions from r/LivestreamFail and r/Diablo.

Quin69 himself has been quite critical of Diablo 4, having slammed its monetization strategy in the past.

