Zack "Asmongold," one of the biggest MOBA and ARPG streamers, recently shared his thoughts on Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 open beta version, which was released on March 17, 2023.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Asmongold mentioned that he had played the beta version for a few days and stated that the game was rather simple in comparison to other large-scale projects such as Path of Exile. He described the open beta version as having:

"Surprising amount of simplicity”

Here's what Asmongold said about the Diablo 4 beta release

Asmongold is a veteran content creator who has been in the gaming and streaming community for quite a few years now. Here's what he had to say about the recently launched beta version of Diablo 4:

"Where does the game rank compared to other ARPGs? Is it as complex as Path of Exile? I think the answer to that is no."

Drawing a comparison to Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile, he further continued:

"Diablo 4 is, in general, a much more simplified version of P.O.E. Like, for example, whenever you were playing a Necromancer in P.O.E., if you want to change from carrying golems to skeletons, you've got to completely reorient 17 different skill gems, three different Talent choices, your ascendancy and then also your grand chance on your gear and then your Corruptions and like all kinds of other stuff but with Diablo, there's a button."

Speaking about the full version of the game that will officially arrive in June, he added:

"I think that really has to hit that sweet spot in between boring levels of just repetitive gameplay, that's mindless and effortless with no real investment put into it and then also not simultaneously be too complex."

Here's what Asmongold said about the cinematics in the beta version:

"Diablo 4 cinematics are not that amazing, like, they're not that great. But what they are, is that they do show your character in the cutscene in a way that is actually pretty f**king good."

Regarding the gameplay, he felt that some of the fight sequences could be improved upon, stating:

"It's not fun chasing mobs that are programmed to run away from you the whole time."

Speaking about the items that were available in the game, he added:

"They're going to be doing a combination of having rares that are five affix rares and then you can put legendary Powers onto them. It seems like that will probably be the meta."

Concluding his assessment, he added that the game felt more like an MMO than an ARPG. Overall, he stated that he enjoyed the game's open beta version and approved the fact that the developers have made the game more "open" and interactive.

The full version of Diablo 4 is set to be released on June 6, 2023. It will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

