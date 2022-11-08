Hafþór Björnsson, or "Thor" as he is commonly referred to, had a close shave yesterday after narrowly escaping a grievous injury while performing a heavy squat with a barbell weighing 340 kilograms. Thor, who is also known as the Mountain from his time on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, was seen lifting a super-heavy barbell.

He was seen performing a couple of squats with the weights before placing them on the hook. Unfortunately, for the Icelandic strongman, the weights were not placed accurately which resulted in one side dropping. Losing his balance, he narrowly escaped the other half falling onto his body.

The moment was clipped and shared across the internet.

"That's so lucky"

Hafþór Björnsson nearly injures himself during a workout session

Hafþór Björnsson a.k.a Thor narrowly escaped a serious injury following his attempt at lifting a barbell with 340 kilograms of plates. Thor, who owns a gym known as Thor's Power Gym in Kópavogur, Iceland, was seen livestreaming his workout session on Twitch.

After attempting a couple of squats with multiple heavy plates on the barbell, Thor was unable to place the right-hand side of the barbell on the hook or the narrow platform installed on the structure. Naturally, the right side dropped, making Thor lose his balance. The left side, although placed on the hook, was also detached, making it fall to the ground.

(Timestamp: 02:08:57)

Luckily for the strongman, the weight fell behind him, meaning he was able to escape without incurring any injuries or wounds. His instant reaction was to scream out, either due to adrenaline or failure to place the barbell.

Fans react to the narrow-scape

Hafþór Björnsson is no stranger when it comes to lifting heavy weights. He is the only person to win all three of the most coveted weightlifting titles - the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man, and the World's Strongest Man - in the same year.

However, mistakes can be made even by the world's strongest man.

Pointing to his reaction, one user said that the adrenaline rush forced him to scream out:

Some users also shared their opinions on the technicalities of weightlifting:

Another user mentioned the spotter's role in the entire sequence. They said:

Hafþór Björnsson was recently seen participating in Camp Knut in Austin earlier this year. He was invited by OTK co-owner Mizkif after they had a brief interaction through their socials.

