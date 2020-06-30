Arn Anderson reveals why Game of Thrones' Hafthor did not work out in WWE

Hafthor, The Game of Thrones giant and the world's strongest man, almost worked with WWE.

The issue with big men in wrestling is their ability to move in the ring.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson from Game of Thrones

The world of wrestling is one that is very complicated. WWE has never backed away from hiring top names from outside the company to sign them if the company felt that was what they were looking for. Hafthor Julius Bjornsson was one of the people who WWE was looking to sign. Standing at 6 feet and 9 inches, and weighing in at 400+ lbs, Hafthor was seen as the perfect new recruit for WWE. However, that did not happen, and instead, the actor signed with Game of Thrones and played a major role as Robert Clegane, while also winning the World's Strongest Man competition. Arn Anderson talked about the Game of Thrones' giant recently.

Congrats Thor Bjornsson, world record deadlift of 501KG and made it look easy 😂👏👏👏 #thorbjornsson #worldrecorddeadlift pic.twitter.com/xyNqsZhyzh — Thomas kent (@kent1_10) May 2, 2020

Looking back on Hafthor, Arn Anderson, on his ARN podcast, talked about why Hafthor did not work with WWE.

Arn Anderson on why Game of Thrones' Hafthor did not work in WWE

Arn Anderson talked about the major question that senior wrestlers had to ask themselves when looking at someone like Game of Thrones' Hafthor who was making his way in the world of wrestling. Arn Anderson admitted that it often came down to if a person was able to take a fall, that determined if they could be signed to WWE.

"Yes, of course. You know the big body guys, that's what always got his attention, with him being Vince. The sad part is, what the Fit Finlays of the world, and guys like myself, understand how valuable a team like The Shield would be, they looked at a guy like that and went, he's super strong, he's super tall, he's super big, but now we get to the part where he has to fall down. Can he fall down and get back up? Can he even fall down?"

Arn Anderson went on to admit that when it came to big guys, the sort of movement that was expected was the type that Kane or The Undertaker brought to their matches in WWE. This might not have been something the Game of Thrones actor could bring to the ring.

He cashed in his #MITB briefcase on then World Heavyweight Champion: @ReyMysterio.



Another fun fact: today is @KaneWWE's birthday! pic.twitter.com/4ANuziwctY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 26, 2020

"It's a double-edged sword for these guys that size because they are being told every day of their life, no matter what you do, work like a big guy, work like a big guy. Well, that's hard to understand if you're not in this business. To me working like a big guy is like Kane or Undertaker. It's super strong, super explosive, super powerful, but also super mobile. You move like an athlete and you get up and down like an athlete. Your offense is explosive. It does not mean you walk up and down like Godzilla."

Anderson admitted that he had never seen the Game of Thrones actor, Hafthor, actually in the ring, but saw him backstage in WWE at some points. Eventually, things did not work out but he made it big instead, signing onto Game of Thrones.

"I saw the guy once or twice backstage in WWE. I never saw him in the ring. So, I don't know what his potential was. Sounds like he caught a hell of a break on the TV show, so good for him."