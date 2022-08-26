"Happy 4 year anniversary": Logan Paul sends his regards to KSI amidst feud with Jake Paul

American YouTuber Logan Paul recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and JJ "KSI" to celebrate the anniversary of their first-ever bout in 2018. The two faced each other in a boxing match back on August 25, 2018 at the Manchester Arena. However, the highly publicized match was a stalemate as it ended in a tie after 6 rounds of boxing.

Although Logan and JJ squashed their beef and publicly reconciled, considering that the latter still has an ongoing rivalry with the former's brother, the message certainly raised some eyebrows.

The co-host of ImPaulsive dedicated a heartfelt message to KSI through a tweet:

"Happy 4 year anniversary brother"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Can’t wait to watch you make history again this weekend 🏼 Happy 4 year anniversary brother @KSI Can’t wait to watch you make history again this weekend Happy 4 year anniversary brother @KSI Can’t wait to watch you make history again this weekend 👊🏼 https://t.co/QIG5Ky9QTP

Logan Paul sends his warmest regards to KSI

JJ is set to enter the boxing ring once again after a hiatus of three years. The last time the British YouTuber stepped inside the canvas was during the highly anticipated KSI v Logan Paul II event in November 2019, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

JJ's upcoming event, organized by Misfits Boxing, will feature a multitude of content creators. KSI himself will be facing two opponents on the same night after his initial opponent, Alex Wassabi, pulled out of the fight due to a concussion.

Instead of Wassabi, JJ will be taking on British rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro-fighter Luis Alcaraz Pineda at The O2 Arena in London. Furthermore, this highly anticipated event will feature other stars in the fight card as well. The rest of the scheduled matches are as follows:

FaZe Temperrr vs Slim Albaher

Deji Olatunji vs Fousey

King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei

Salt Papi vs Andy Warski

Sam Hyde vs IAmThmpsn

Deen The Great vs Evil Hero

Adam @FGRAdam KSI and Logan Paul teamed up with Arsenal with their PRIME drink and now Arsenal are playing in their Prime consistently. Coincidence? I think not. #BOUARS KSI and Logan Paul teamed up with Arsenal with their PRIME drink and now Arsenal are playing in their Prime consistently. Coincidence? I think not. #BOUARS https://t.co/fGLjQ5TjDr

It remains to be seen what stance Logan Paul will take in the ongoing KSI and Jake Paul fiasco. With Logan already having a business affiliation with the Englishman, PRIME Hydration, fans certainly consider his position to be a precarious one.

Fans react to the celebratory tweet

Interestingly, both Logan and KSI have managed to garner massive fan followings during their many years as content creators. With the two collaborating for their company, fans have also shown great respect and support for them. Fans wasted no time in showing their support and appreciation, congratulating both influencers. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under Logan Paul's original tweet:

Henry @thatksistan @LoganPaul @KSI Logan and JJ being friends is one of the best things to ever happen @LoganPaul @KSI Logan and JJ being friends is one of the best things to ever happen ♥️

Shah @therealshah7 @LoganPaul @KSI 2 fights in one night with 3 rounds being 3 hours apart from the next 3 is a scam. Its way easier than having a normal 6 round fight. Jake for the W when they fight. Was supporting ksi but his lost it. Sellout @LoganPaul @KSI 2 fights in one night with 3 rounds being 3 hours apart from the next 3 is a scam. Its way easier than having a normal 6 round fight. Jake for the W when they fight. Was supporting ksi but his lost it. Sellout

Hate-Venom🇸🇴 @Yahye_Bashlr @LoganPaul @KSI Picking a pick of him hitting you. Logan such a humble guy! @LoganPaul @KSI Picking a pick of him hitting you. Logan such a humble guy!

G.O.T Games @GOTGAMES_TB @LoganPaul

Love you both! @KSI Ah damn this is so wholesome! Who would have thought 4 years ago these two would have a drink together competing with Coca Cola! Crazy world sometimes! 🤘Love you both! @LoganPaul @KSI Ah damn this is so wholesome! Who would have thought 4 years ago these two would have a drink together competing with Coca Cola! Crazy world sometimes! 🤘🔥Love you both!

With KSI already challenging Jake Paul (which the latter has already accepted) at Wembley Stadium, fans are quite eager for updates. However, the match between the two content creators is expected to be held sometime in 2023.

