“Hasan would probably be in the lower brackets” - xQc says HasanAbi would not be famous without help from other streamers

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to his livestream to give a rather hot take on fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi." The two have had numerous conflicts, and it seems Felix has taken another shot at Hasan. According to the French-Canadian streamer, Hasan's success isn't entirely self-made, as he has received significant assistance from other streamers.

Among the individuals Felix mentioned was Steven "Destiny," who is also a renowned political commentator. During Hasan's early days, Destiny provided him with a platform and support. Felix added:

"There is an argument to be made that Hasan would probably be in the lower brackets for a long time if he wasn't given the boost or the platform by Destiny and other people who onboarded him for a long time."

xQc gives his take on how HasanAbi became famous on Twitch

xQc seems to have sparked a new controversy by suggesting that HasanAbi wouldn't have achieved success online without the assistance of other streamers in the industry.

Felix was responding to Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" discussing the disparity between streamers with 400 viewers and those with 20K viewers. Felix suggested that sometimes this difference is beyond the control of the streamer, hinting at the impact of external factors such as assistance from other streamers. He said:

"A lot of times the difference between that and him being on the next level is not even in his (the streamer's) control."

(Timestamp: 00:42:46)

He added how fellow streamer Destiny helped promote HasanAbi:

"Guys, I'm not gonna say, 'We made Hasan,' 'Hasan leeched,' I would never say that. Cause that's shi**y. But there is an argument to be made that Hasan would probably be in the lower brackets for a long time if he wasn't given the boost or the platform by Destiny and other people who onboarded him for a long time."

He concluded:

"That's good because we all help each other, right? But for a guy who did get that opportunity, the argument still stands."

Fans react to xQc's rant

The clip made its rounds on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, prompting a flurry of comments. Some users pointed out that even Felix himself received assistance during his Overwatch days, sparking further discussion on the topic.

The ongoing drama surrounding HasanAbi escalated after he claimed that streaming was more difficult than a "real job." Felix also weighed in on the matter, expressing his preference for streaming and implying that it was the easier option.