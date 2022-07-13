“I’m very proud of him” - HasanAbi applauds Myth’s decision to switch to YouTube Gaming

In a recent livestream, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" congratulated pro gamer Ali "Myth" for his sensational switch to YouTube Gaming.

Myth, a 23-year-old professional esports player with over 7.4 million Twitch subscribers, announced his decision to shift to YouTube through a tweet on July 11. The former Fortnite competitive player already conducted his first stream on YouTube last night, where he was seen playing Fall Guys and Valorant in a 5-hour-long stream.

Reacting to the announcement, the 30-year-old Turkish-American streamer, Hasan, expressed his regards to Myth and exclaimed:

"I’m very proud of him."

HasanAbi compliments Myth on his new venture on YouTube

HasanAbi, best known for his political commentary videos, took to his Twitch stream to show support for the former TSM member Myth, who announced that he would be streaming exclusively on YouTube.

Myth @Myth_ This is my decision. This is my decision. https://t.co/oUBiABKt3r

While talking to his stream, Hasan was asked to react to the announcement video. Upon watching the entire clip, the former 'The Young Turks' member commented:

"D*mn, that's crazy! Congratulations to Myth, who went over to YouTube. Yes, Myth went over to YouTube, and I'm very proud of him. I'm very happy for him and I support his decision."

(Timestamp: 1:02:09)

Hasan further reacted to one of the viewers commenting on the shift of platforms. Reading the chat, he added:

"'Just changing the OBS settings from Twitch to YouTube is not that big of a deal?' For the audience, it is. I think for the audience, it is definitely a big deal. That's why a lot of people are like sad, 'cause a lot of people don't necessarily change and your audience will change as well."

He further added his thoughts on whether Myth would lose his viewership by saying:

"I don't think so. I think he has a different audience and a larger audience on YouTube, maybe. I think his YouTube channel is massive."

Myth is not the only major streamer to have made the leap from the Amazon-owned platform to YouTube off late. OTV member LilyPichu recently announced that she would also shift from Twitch.

Fans react to Hasan's take

Fans shared their opinions and thoughts regarding the clip and the decision of Myth to switch platforms. Some even suggested that Hasan's surprised reaction was choreographed. Here are some of the comments under the clip shared on YouTube:

Fans react to the clip (Image via HasanAbi Industries/YouTube)

HasanAbi has over 2 million followers on his Twitch channel and is presently in the UK with his friends Austin and Will. He has blogged about his trip to the country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far