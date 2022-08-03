"Incredibly platformed": HasanAbi comments on Andrew Tate outranking Donald Trump and MrBeast in Google searches

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker took to his Twitch channel earlier this week to react to internet personality Andrew Tate receiving more searches on Google than eminent figures such as former US President Donald Trump and YouTube stars Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and Felix "PewDiePie". The former kickboxer rose to fame after making some controversial statements about women, which many consider to be misogynistic.

Hasan has also been at the forefront of the topic after being involved in a heated debate with the Anglo-American last month. Reacting to Tate's name being among the most popular Google searches, he exclaimed:

"Incredibly platformed"

HasanAbi criticizes the internet for giving Andrew Tate a platform

In a recent stream uploaded to his channel, HasanAbi shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate being among the most searched people on Google. Tate's fame has skyrocketed over the past few months to such an extent that he is presently more searched on Google than major internet personalities such as Trump and MrBeast.

After looking at a graph of Tate being more searched online than the former US President, he said:

"He's right, he's f***ing right. He literally... People have Googled him more than they've Googled Donald Trump, do you understand? In the past 12 months..."

(Timestamp: 5:34:10)

Upon being asked by one of the viewers on why Hasan platforms Andrew Tate, the former The Young Turks member responded by saying:

"Bro, just because this is the first time you've encountered this bald f**k doesn't mean like this dude is not demonstrably, incredibly, incredibly platformed, okay?"

During the stream, Hasan observed that Andrew Tate was being looked up more on Google than MrBeast, who has over 100 million subscribers. In the clip that Hasan was reacting to, Tate was also heard claiming that, due to his exploits on Google search trends, he had "conquered" the world.

Fans react to the absurd amount of searches Andrew Tate gets

Fans shared their opinions on the entire debate by claiming that Andrew Tate was being extremely toxic. Many fans also believe that his business is also illegitimate and should be looked into. Here are some of the comments that were made in the chat:

Fans share their views on Andrew Tate (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

The duo have already come face-to-face with each other in an online debate on Adin Ross' stream last month. It remains to be seen if they will battle it out yet again in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far