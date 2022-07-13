“I wonder what this does?” – HasanAbi hilariously crashes a Boeing 737 simulator

Hasan "HasanAbi" and Austin "AustinShow" recently took to Twitch to showcase their piloting skills in a flight simulator in London. In a stream uploaded to Austin's channel last night, the duo were seen in the cockpit inside a simulated airplane during their trip to the UK.

The duo and their friends have been in the country since earlier this week. Both have vlogged their journeys so far. In a recent livestream, Hasan was seen fidgeting with one of the controls in the cockpit, which resulted in the duo crashing. He mischievously remarked:

“I wonder what this does?”

HasanAbi hilariously sabotages simulated aircraft with AustinShow

The duo's shenanigans were on full display after they visited an aviation center that provides a simulated plane experience. The 27-year-old American streamer introduced the viewers to their cabin. The cockpit appeared to be as real as it gets. Austin exclaimed:

"we're currently, right now live in a 737 NG okay... What you see is as real... As close to the real thing. Basically the real thing as you could possibly get without actually flying... It is a real plane... Everything you see is absolutely real."

Two hours and 30 minutes into the stream, however, Hasan decided to take a brazen step and fiddle with controls that they were not supposed to. After taking off, Hasan playfully clicked one of the buttons that switched off one of the engines. An agitated Austin screamed:

"Hasan! You just crashed..."

The 30-year-old Twitch streamer was in an excitable mood as he cried out:

"Oh sh**! Ph what the f***! Should I put it back off?!..."

The simulated aircraft's trajectory was all over the place, and the plane gradually descended toward the ground while the duo kept on screaming in the background. Hasan exclaimed:

"Oh my God! that was terrifying!"

(Timestamp: 2:39:09)

The stream continued for another 30 minutes or so before the duo gave it a rest.

Fans comment on HasanAbi's hilarious plane sabotage clip

Fans shared their thoughts and speculated as to why the plane crashed. Hasan is often at the center of debates; however, this one was less controversial than his usual discourse. Here are some of the comments that were made in the r/LivestreamFail post:

u/Thenateo pointed out the mistake:

u/idriveanfrs cataloged the events in the funniest way possible:

HasanAbi is presently in the UK with his friends making IRL content. He has over 2.1 million followers on his Twitch channel, making him one of the most popular political commentators on the platform.

