HasanAbi critiques Asmongold's comments about the Ohio Train accident, calls it a very "bad take"

HasanAbi may be in Japan currently but has returned to streaming as he reacted to the news and streamer-related events that he missed, including Zack "Asmongold's" contentious take on the ecological disaster in Ohio following the much-talked-about train accident.

The OTK co-founder faced much criticism after many found his remarks insensitive, and HasanAbi's assessment more or less agreed with the critics. As per Twitch's resident news and social commentator, Asmongold's take on the Ohio disaster is so bad that even apolitical people have called him out.

"This is such a bad take that even apolitical people who have like a right-wing slant usually, will make fun of Ben Shapiro's, 'Who am I going to sell my house to, Aquaman?' moment."

"Such a bad take that...": HasanAbi explains why Asmongold's 'just move' take on the Ohio train accident, and ecological disaster is not good

While Asmongold has become popular for his MMORPG streams with thousands of hours invested in games such as Lost Ark and World of Warcraft, he is also a prolific Just Chatting streamer who has, time and time again, weighed in on the social issues of the day. Fans will remember his popular commentary during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trials for reference.

With the Ohio environmental tragedy making international news, the fact that the Texan will make some form of remark on the issue is not a stretch; however, some of his viewers were not happy with how he had reacted to residents who are severely affected by the dangerous chemicals that had been released into the environment near East Palestine after a train accident.

Timestamp 2:53:16

HasanAbi characterized Asmongold's "I don't care about your feelings" attitude after facing backlash for saying people affected by accident should move as the attitude of an "out of touch rich guy":

"You can't come across like an out of touch rich guy when you express this kid of sentiment. Then people will get mad at you, understandably so. You know, it's the worst thing you could do. Come across as out of touch. People will never forgive that, people will always remember that."

HasanAbi then played the clip titled 'wtf' of Asmogold, which has since gone viral, having accrued over 270K reactions on Twitch. For a full rundown of the initial reaction from the OTK co-owner, read this.

Continuing his analysis of the clip, Piker likened Asmongold's take on asking affected residents to move with the "If you're homeless, just buy a house" meme. HasanAbi said:

"This is the worst thing to quadruple and quintuple down on, straight up. It's such a basic bad take. Even right-wingers, in general, understand that it's a bad take. That's why there is a 'Why are you homeless just buy a house lol' meme, you know what I mean?"

Reddit reacts

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were more inclined to be on HasanAbi's side and mostly criticized Asmongold for his take. Many shared stories from the latter's life, pointing out that even he has had issues moving from his house and having a less-than-healthy lifestyle. Here are some of the reactions:

The ecological disaster in East Palestine has had quite an environmental impact on the surrounding area, with people in a one-mile radius evacuated and various wildlife near the area been found dead. By doubling down on his initial comments, it is clear that Asmongold invited even more criticism.

