HasanAbi left stunned after hearing Joe Rogan's take on the distribution of resources

Hasan "HasanAbi" recently took to Twitch to react to one of the clips of popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The 54-year-old Rogan was featured in a Reddit post titled, "Maybe Rogan is actually a socialist but he doesn't realize it," where he was seen making a speech on the equal distribution of resources across the planet. As a staunch leftist advocate, Hasan responded by recognizing Rogan's words as "Marxist."

In a stream uploaded on Friday, July 22, the former The Young Turks member reacted to the Reddit post and exclaimed that Joe Rogan's idea of distributing resources to people living in poverty hinted at Socialist principles. He remarked:

"This is like the foundational principle behind Marxist thought!"

HasanAbi describes Joe Rogan as a "Socialist" in his livestream

Joe has been running his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, since 2009. He has attracted millions of views and likes on YouTube while bringing in eminent personalities such as Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Bernie Sanders. In an old podcast, Joe expressed his ideologies of equal and fair distribution of resources across the globe.

He was heard saying:

"I know this would never happen, but if we all shared resources. If like we say, 'Hey, there's only certain amount of natural resources on the planet Earth, there are certain amount of people, there's too many people living in poverty, we're gonna distribute this stuff fairly evenly across the world...'"

After being taken aback by Joe's socialist ideas, Hasan responded by saying:

"Wait a minute, what the f**k? No, this is literally what it is. This is like the foundational principle behind Marxist thought. That's insane..."

(Timestamp: 8:39:37)

After reflecting upon Joe Rogan's opinion of getting paid more if an individual works harder, Hasan added:

"You work harder, you get paid what you f***ing worked, is absolutely one of the Marxist principles."

Hasan further commented:

"Nothing he mentioned is right wing. Everything he just mentioned is straight up f***ing directly Marxist!"

Fan react to Hasan's reaction to Joe's ideology

Viewers shared their comments on the entire dialogue of the popular podcaster. Many fans thought Joe was pretending, and some commented that socialism is an unfamiliar idea to most Americans. Here are some of the comments made under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to Hasan's clip (Image via HasanAbi Industries YouTube)

HasanAbi is among the most popular political commentators on Twitch. He has amassed over 2.1 million followers on his channel, coupling with almost a million subscribers on YouTube.

