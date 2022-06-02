Hasanabi, Pokimane, Kyedae and others wish fans at the beginning of Pride Month

Popular streamers and online content creators including Pokimane, HasanAbi, Kyedae and others wished their fans well at the very beginning of Pride Month. As one might already know, June is celebrated as Pride Month and inspires a host of events and shows around the world.

Essentially, the month-long celebration is more inclined towards acceptance, unity, visibility, and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Naturally, with such a massively popular event-cum-celebration, several streamers and online content creators jumped in to wish their fans and followers at the very beginning of June 2022.

Be it Pokimane's mirthful message or Valkyrae's lovely take on the community, Pride Month has certainly started on an extremely positive and supportive note.

Popular streamers including Pokimane, Dream, Valkyrae and more tweet in celebration of Pride Month

Streamers all across the world are taking the opportunity to wish their fans well. Several popular Twitch stars, including Pokimane, Valkyrae, Dream and many more, are wishing their fans a very happy pride month with heartwarming messages and tweets.

Twitch streamer Pokimane especially wants her fans to celebrate this month with utmost equality and love. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Legacy Streamer of the Year noted:

pokimane @pokimanelol 🧡

you are valid, loved & deserving of respect! happy #pride month ❤️🧡💛💚💙☺️

One of the most popular faceless Minecraft streamers, Dream wished his fans a very happy Pride Month via his official Twitter handle. As per the Minecraft legend, the LGBTQ+ community should feel proud of itself:

Dream @Dream



love to any and all members of the LGBTQ+ community. you will always have me in your corner. you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are and whether you’re publicly out or not. you deserve to feel proud to be yourself.



love to any and all members of the LGBTQ+ community. you will always have me in your corner. you're valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are and whether you're publicly out or not. you deserve to feel proud to be yourself.

love u all always happy pride month :)

Encouraging the main motive behind this Pride Month, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" noted:

RAE @Valkyrae

You are valid, you are accepted and loved nomatter what anybodyyyyyyyyyyy sayssssss ahhhhHHHHHHHH!!!! Happiest pride month!!!!!!!!!!

Here are some of the tweets from prominent streamers and online content creators on the occasion of Pride Month.

hasanabi @hasanthehun happy pride month. as a corporate brand myself, the hasanabi franchise will hold off on being an lgbt foe for the duration of this month. once june is over tho i'm back.

hasanabi @hasanthehun taking the gay test now for lgbt pride month

kyedae🐸 @kyedae Happy Pride Month! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!You are all deserving of love and I am so so so proud of you all 🏳️‍🌈💛

chris udalla @Cudalla happy pride month y'all. the community we've built over on twitch has made me & many others feel more comfortable in their sexuality/gender identity and i gotta thank y'all for that. hope ur month is great <3

Why do we celebrate Pride Month in June?

Pride Month is a month-long occasion that celebrates the LGBTQ community and its achievements through a wide series of events and shows including grand marches, stunning film festivals, concerts and many more.

But why was it observed in June? To put it simply, Pride Month was celebrated in June to honour the anniversary of Stonewall Uprising, which laid the very first foundation for this special month.

Pride Month has seen a humble beginning and as awareness increased, more events, festivals and shows were added throughout the month. Gradually, it evolved into an entire month of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ+ community's symbol is a beautiful rainbow flag, which represents multiple aspects, including healing, sunlight, life, nature, spirit and serenity.

