 "Are you f***ing joking?" - HasanAbi reacts to Jubilee anti-vax contestant naming him as his preferred conservative

In a stream uploaded last night, Hasan "HasanAbi" took to Twitch to react to a Jubilee video on finding the odd-one-out among a group of anti-vaxxers. While watching the YouTube video, Hasan noted that one of the contestants named him among the internet personalities with similar ideological stances.

Being a staunch critic of conservative media, the 30-year-old was startled and perplexed at the sight of his libertarian stance being used to justify the anti-vaxxer's choice of not being vaccinated. The YouTuber cried out

"Are you f***ing joking?..."

HasanAbi left speechless after anti-vaxxer reveals looking up to him

The former presenter of The Young Turks was left in shock while viewing a Jubilee video. Hasan remarked that he had hoped that contestants would not name him as a torchbearer for their anti-vaccination views.

With anti-vaxxers mostly under scrutiny from both the media and the public, HasanAbi was hoping that his name would be left out of the circus. However, when the contestants were asked who they support, one of them revealed that Hasan was among the list of influencers he endorses. Among the other mentioned media personalities were Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, and Dr. Robert Malone. The anti-vax participant further stated

"Yeah, I've kind of gone on and off with Ben Shapiro but I like Steven Crowder, I like Dr Robert Malone, Hank Pecker"

Hank Pecker is an anglicized and meme-variation of Hasan's name. The 30-year-old streamer was in a state of disbelief and bewilderment as he saw the contestant's responses. The contestant eventually turned out to be one of the pretenders, who uses a satirical version of Hasan's name. After seeing the anti-vaxxer's shrewd response, the content creator exclaimed

"No! No! Oh! Are you f***ing joking? No! Dude he's so good! He's so f***ing good"

Fans were equally bemused by the whole segment

Fans were equally bemused at the clever maneuvers of the contestant as well as the reactions of HasanAbi. The clip, shared on the popular Reddit page, r/LivestreamFail, received a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

This user believes that Hasan could be a better right-wing spokesman than most:

These users expressed that they enjoyed the content

HasanAbi is a staunch and outspoken libertarian. He primarily streams about the political landscape of the country and the world. Additionally, he streams and plays games.

