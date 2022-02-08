"He ran like a screaming little girl" - Ben Shapiro slams 'The Rock' for retracting his support for Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan briefly enjoyed support from Dwayne Johnson amid his COVID-19 misinformation row. However, the aid from 'The Rock' soon dwindled after Rogan was slapped with accusations of racism.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro recently threw shade at 'The Rock' for withdrawing his support. He dismissed Johnson as a "little girl" for turning his back on a friend.

In a recent video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel, Shapiro broke down what 'The Rock' had done. He further offered some advice on how Johnson should have dealt with the situation.

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson did this. He said it was a learning moment for him. Instead of him just saying, 'Listen, Joe Rogan's a comedian, he's used that word in a bunch of different contexts. I know him, he's not a racist.' End of story. Which is what you would do, if you were friends with a person. If you had any level, any modicum of respect or decency with regard to other people. As opposed to saving your own skin this is what you would do. Instead he ran like a screaming little girl."

Ben Shapiro mocks Spotify's CEO for latest statement amid the Joe Rogan controversy

In a recent series of tweets, Shapiro addressed the backlash Rogan has been receiving for his transgressions on air. He declared that the entire commotion was nothing but an attempt to silence the UFC color commentator.

He subsequently went after Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek for sending out a bulletin to his emplyees that addressed the situation. Shapiro seemingly took offense to the fact that, in the letter, Ek apologized for any distress caused to his employees over the course of the situation, emotionally or otherwise.

"BTW, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is a coward. His pathetic, mewling letter begging forgiveness and grace from the 21-year-old woke employees who spend their days pretending to be emotionally devastated by Joe Rogan's podcast deserves nothing but scorn."

