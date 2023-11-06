"Have fun paying the taxes on it!" - Netizens react to MrBeast gifting entire house to a family

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" has once again captured the internet's attention after sharing a TikTok video where he generously gave away an actual house to a child who had gone trick-or-treating to the same home on Halloween. The YouTuber has received widespread attention for his generosity and philanthropy, drawing both accolades and critiques from the online community.

Despite the generous gift, it's important to note that the transfer comes with complications like paperwork and potential property taxes. It is unclear if the YouTuber has also covered these costs. After watching the video, X user @Cheddulous wrote:

"Have fun paying the taxes on it! Thanks Mr Beast and big government!!"

Fans react to the YouTuber's latest TikTok video (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

"They gonna say he fakes this also" - Fans react as MrBeast gives away house to kid

MrBeast is no newcomer to capturing the online community's attention with his videos. His recent video followed a similar pattern, as he generously donated an actual house, clearly valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In the TikTok video, the YouTuber presented a key, announcing his intention to give it to the next child participating in Halloween trick-or-treating at the house. Incidentally, the child who ultimately received the key was accompanied by their parents, making the surprise of the house even more special.

The TikTok video swiftly gained traction after being shared by the prominent online news channel Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), resulting in a plethora of comments. While a considerable number of viewers praised the YouTuber, a mix of critical remarks suggested that his generous act might have unintentionally placed an additional financial burden on the family. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans give their take on the latest TikTok video (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

This isn't the sole philanthropic endeavor that MrBeast undertook this month (November 2023). He posted a video on his main channel, highlighting his collaboration to install 100 wells in various African countries that are in dire need of clean water sources.

The YouTuber also achieved a historic milestone last month by becoming the first individual creator on YouTube to reach the remarkable milestone of 200 million subscribers.