“Haven’t watched xQc since he signed for a $100 mil” - Kai Cenat responds to fans asking him to vote for Twitch star at The Streamer Awards 2024

Twitch star Kai Cenat has revealed his votes for the upcoming 2024 Streamer Awards. The event, hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" in recent years, is back with notable nominees in contention. In the Variety Streamer category, Felix "xQc" found himself among the contenders. However, Cenat opted not to cast his vote for him and instead chose another streamer, Tanner "CaseOh."

Cenat also provided reasoning for his vote, stating that he hasn't watched xQc as frequently in recent months, especially since the streamer signed with Kick. He said:

"Haven’t watched xQc since he signed for a $100 mil."

"Don't get me wrong. I am a Juicer" - Kai Cenat explains his reasoning behind his vote for Variety Streamer award

The voting window for the 2024 Streamer Awards is now open, allowing fans to cast their votes directly from the official website (thestreamerawards.com/vote).

Twitch star Kai Cenat decided to livestream his voting for transparency. At a certain point (during the Variety Streamer Award nominations), however, he chose to skip xQc despite having collaborated with him previously, citing that he hasn't been watching the streamer as regularly over the past few months. He said:

"Oh my god, xQc is good too. Don't get me wrong. I am a Juicer chat. xQc is definitely amazing too. Don't get me f**king wrong. But I haven't watched xQc since he signed for a $100 mil."

(Timestamp: 00:39:03)

Cenat did, however, express his "love" for the content creator:

"I love him though. I f**king love him. I love him, that's my Juicer, bruh. That's my Juicer. I love him."

Cenat was, of course, referring to xQc's world record $100 million non-exclusive deal that he signed with Kick Streaming (a streaming platform owned by Stake.com) back in July 2023.

What did the fans say?

Cenat's decision was shared by one of xQc's official clips pages on YouTube and garnered a lot of reactions from his community. While some agreed with the streamer, others highlighted how he was recently seen in xQc's chat. Here are some of the top comments made there:

Fans give their mixed reactions to Kai Cenat's vote (Image via YouTube/xQc Clips)

The Streamer Awards 2024 is set to premiere on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST, 5 pm CST, 6 pm EST, 12 am BST, and 4:30 am IST. Viewers can tune in to QTCinderella's official Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/qtcinderella) to watch the award ceremony.