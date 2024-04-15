"He actually might get arrested" - YourRAGE details conversation with Adin Ross about N3on's alleged situation in Dubai

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has spoken out about Ragnesh "N3on's" alleged situation in Dubai. For those out of the loop, Ragnesh and his girlfriend Sam Frank made headlines on April 8, 2024, after a clip of them allegedly getting detained by police during the Dubai livestream went viral.

The controversial internet personalities broadcasted live from the Global Village, where police officers confronted them and told them to put their cameras away. Later in the broadcast, Ragnesh was heard speaking with someone off-camera, who informed him that he was going to the police station.

They said:

"(N3on asks, 'We can leave?') No, we will go to the... I believe we'll go to the police station. No, nothing will happen. (The streamer's associate asks, 'What are they saying?') So far they didn't say anything."

During a recent livestream, YourRAGE detailed his conversation with Kick ambassador Adin Ross about N3on's alleged situation in Dubai. Explaining why he believed the 19-year-old's circumstances were genuine, the FaZe Clan-affiliated personality stated:

"Here's the thing, I'm not going to lie - the only reason why I think it's real is because a day before that happened, I was on the phone with Adin. He told me it was going to happen. He's like, 'Bro, not even trolling, like, N3on, like, he actually might get arrested. No hate s**t, he actually might get arrested.'"

YourRAGE added:

"I'm like, 'Cap.' The next day, I wake up to the s**t - the n***a getting arrested."

Expand Tweet

"He needs help" - YourRAGE discloses his conversation with Adin Ross about N3on's alleged situation in Dubai

YourRAGE continued the discussion, stating that his conversation with Adin Ross about Ragnesh's situation took place off-stream. While citing the Florida native's statement that the Indian-American Kick streamer "needed help," Josh remarked:

"He told me that off stream! I swear to god, off stream! He's like, 'Bro... n****'s hit me up. He's like... he needs help. But I don't know how can I help it. I don't have no ties in Dubai.' That's what he told me. That's what he told me!"

Expand Tweet

After observing his live audience's reaction, YourRAGE exclaimed:

"So, is it real? Yes or no. Why are you all laughing?! Why are you all laughing at the thought of a little Indian n***a being in jail, bruh?! You know what they do to a little n***a like that? Huh?"

During a Kick stream on April 14, 2024, Adin Ross claimed N3on "needed some prayers," adding that the situation in Dubai was "very sticky."