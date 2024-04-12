“He needs some prayers” - Adin Ross opens up about N3on and Sam Frank's alleged arrest in Dubai

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has addressed the recent incident concerning fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" and his girlfriend Sam Frank. For those unaware, on April 8, 2024, the pair were allegedly detained by Dubai police for supposedly filming and live-streaming without proper permits. This news quickly spread across the internet.

Adin, who hasn't been on the best terms with N3on since last year, reacted to this news. Despite their differences, the streamer appeared sympathetic towards him as he added:

"He needs some prayers."

"It's a very sticky situation" - Adin Ross comments on N3on and Sam Frank's alleged arrest in Dubai

N3on and Sam Frank's trip to Dubai during Ramadan took a troubling turn for the pair. Reportedly, they were arrested in Dubai after live streaming without proper permits, including footage of authorities and public locations.

Today, on April 12, Adin Ross addressed the situation on his stream, sharing his perspective and acknowledging that it's a "sticky" one. He said:

"The only thing I will say is...it's sticky. It's a very sticky situation."

A visibly sombre Adin Ross added:

"It's just hard right now. Man, people gotta stop talking about it...I'm not gonna speak on sh*t, 'cause I know I make things worse. But pray for N3on, man. He needs some prayers."

During the same stream, Adin made some further cryptic statements regarding someone close to N3on attempting to sabotage him. He addressed this, stating:

"Imma just say this though, I'm doing everything that I can do to try to help. But people around him made it really hard. I'm not gonna say specifically who but you guy can put two and two together."

It's unclear who he was referring to. There's a possibility that he may be talking about Sam Frank since Adin has had a feud with her too. But this is merely speculation among fans. Adin said:

"Someone around him knocked him pretty bad to where it's like, they f**ked it up. I'm not gonna lie. Based on what they said...I'm gonna stop talking about it but it's f**ked."

Speaking of Adin Ross and N3on's feud, recently N3on crossed paths with YouTuber-turned-boxer JJ "KSI." During their meeting, N3on expressed his willingness to face Adin in a boxing match. Both JJ and N3on even reached an agreement for N3on to potentially participate in a future Misfits Boxing event.