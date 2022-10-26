"He should be allowed to speak" - Andrew Tate defends Kanye West after the latter loses his sponsorship deals

Andrew Tate took to Rumble Studios on a recent podcast to opine on the Kanye West drama. For those out of the loop, the rapper lost his sponsorship deals from major companies such as Adidas and Balenciaga after making anti-Semitic and derogatory remarks. In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye posted that he would be "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE."

The remark prompted an extreme backlash from the internet community. Kanye has also lost sponsorship deals across various companies and associations such as Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, The Creative Artists Agency, and MRC (Film studios).

Reacting to West's "cancelation", Andrew Tate said:

"He should be allowed to speak"

Andrew Tate believes Kanye West should be given a fair shot at defending himself

It is fair to say that Andrew Tate is familiar with the "cancel culture." Earlier this year, he was de-platformed from major social media platforms for making controversial statements about women.

Seeing Kanye West receive a similar treatment (albeit a more expensive one), Tristan Tate explained:

"I don't know exactly what Kanye did or what he said, but to see brands like Balenciaga dropping him - he created that. That brand without Kanye would've never have been anything ever..."

Andrew Tate also chimed in with his opinion. He said:

"The important thing is that if he said something which is so heinous, so disgusting, so genuinely untrue, then those ideas should be challenged. He should be allowed to speak and people should challenge him and prove him wrong. If you just cut out his tongue and shut him up the unfortunately you don't prove him wrong at all."

He further added:

"They've attempted to do that with me and of course it absolutely and monumentally failed but I would like to understand exactly what all of Kanye's points of view were and discuss them and I would also like to see the opposite side sit down and intelligently (present their arguments)."

It should be noted that the duo were joined by rapper 6ix9ine and STEVEWILLDOIT, who themselves have faced a similar fate.

Fans react to the drama

Fans flocked under the video to share their reactions. Kanye West, along with the Tate brothers, have been the latest addition to the internet's 'cancel culture.' Seeing the debate, viewers said:

Rumble is a social media platform that has risen up the ranks of late after offering an exclusive deal to Andrew Tate following the latter's embargo from other platforms.

