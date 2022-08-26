“He is definitely blushing” - Blaustoise blushes as Sykkuno compliments his physique

In a wholesome moment that took place recently, popular YouTube Gaming streamer Sykkuno complimented Twitch streamer Nathan "Blaustoise" on his physique, which ended up making him blush.

LilyPichu also pointed it out, saying:

“He is definitely blushing.”

The former Riot Games-employee-turned Twitch streamer, who is renowned for his fun on-stream interactions with fellow streamers, was left flustered during a recent League of Legends livestream. It also featured some other notable creators, including the likes of LilyPichu and Yvonnie.

From complimenting Blaustoise for his six-pack abs to helping him select the right purchase, the Sykkuno's recent interaction with him proved to be a massive hit among fans, as it ended up winning hearts online.

Sykkuno compliments Blaustoise for his physique during a recent livestream

The August 25, 2022, broadcast saw Sykkuno, LilyPichu, Yvonnie, and Blaustoise indulge in a rather interesting game of League of Legends wherein Sykkuno could be seen complimenting Blau on his fitness. Naturally, the sweet compliment made Blau blush as the rest of the lobby enjoyed the interaction between the two.

In the clip above, as the team started their match, Sykkuno surprisingly went on to single out the Twitch streamer for praise. The Among Us sensation then proceeded to compliment him:

"Wierd but I've seen him without a shirt, he's actually got six-packs abs."

As the rest of the lobby gushed in surprise, Blaustoise somehow managed to compose himself and tried to smoothly defect the attention, but couldn't stop himself from smiling and blushing at the same time. The "information" took LilyPichu by surprise who then thanked Sykkuno for the update. She noted:

"Wow, thank you for the information. Oh my god."

To which Sykkuno innocently further added:

"I am just complimenting my friend."

Trying to change the topic and just shift the entire attention away from himself, Blaustoise started talking about the match, only to get caught by Sykkuno again.

"I gonna be coming top lane for a gank here in just a second guys. "

Although the trick worked and he somehow managed to shift the attention from himself to the Jungle Card in the game, it stills makes for a great moment for all the fans and viewers.

The livestream moment was clipped and shared on YouTube, garnering over 10k views within a few hours. With their recent interaction going viral, it looks like the internet has found a new wholesome duo to fawn over - Sykkuno x Blaustoise.

A look at Blaustoise unprecedented rise to fame

30-year-old Nathan Blau is a popular American Twitch streamer, majorly known for his fun yet interactive league of Legends livestreams. He began streaming on Twitch consistently and gained a dedicated fan base who loved his insight into the game.

His growth on the Amazon-owned platform was phenomenal after he left Riot Games back in 2021. His average monthly viewers skyrocketed in 2021, reaching a peak during the beginning of 2022, boasting over 385k followers.

More interestingly though, as Blaustoise styles himself as a variety streamer, his increasing growth on all of his social media platforms doesn't come only from various GTA RP and Valorant gameplay.

He's also growing because of massive collaborations with high-profile streamers and creators from 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, including the likes of YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae, Sykkuno, LilyPichu and more.

