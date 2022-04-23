Blaustoise reveals the variety of reactions he gets from different streamer communities

Nathan "Blaustoise" revealed on a recent stream the differences between the reactions he gets from other streamers' fanbases. He focused primarily on the fanbases of Sykkuno, Valkyrae and Fuslie.

Blau is friends and collaborates with these streamers on a regular basis. Naturally, there is a lot of overlap between their fanbases. He states that each fanbase has its own unique traits and interacts with him differently.

He revealed that Sykkuno's fanbase is really kind while Valkyrae's viewers are attracted to him. Meanwhile, Fuslie's fanbase loves to roast him.

Blaustoise explains the various reactions he gets from other fanbases

He stated that Sykkuno's fans are some of the nicest people he's interacted with, giving him the affectionate nickname 'Uncle Blau:'

"They're super supportive and they're friendly towards me. They call me 'Uncle Blau' and I love them for that."

Blau talked a bit about Valkyrae's community, saying that it's come to his attention that many of them are attracted to him. He further elaborated:

"Valkyrae's community, I've learned recently, is down bad for me."

The streamer and former Riot Games employee said that his interactions with Fuslie's community have been less positive.

"Leslie's community just s**ts on me and drags me, all the time."

Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings between Blau and Fuslie's community, probably stating that it's all in good fun. He was also asked about how popular streamer Pokimane's fanbase reacts to him. His answer, unfortunately, was similar to Fuslie's community. He responded:

"Poki's community also s**ts on me too. Facts."

Blau went on to state that since there is a lot of overlap between the communities of these streamers, there are multiple people who are fans of all of them. He said the reactions he gets from those fans tend to lean toward whichever streamer they were watching at the time.

Viewers react to Blaustoise's experiences with other fanbases

Fans from other communities reacted to Blau's impression of them, seemingly confirming what he said.

Valkyrae fans were quick to admit that their feelings for Blaustoise (Image via YouTube)

Viewers noted that there were some key parallels between the personalities of their favorite streamers and how they acted towards Blau. Valkyrae fans were also quick to admit that what he said about them was spot on.

It's interesting to see how the personality of a streamer carries over to their communities as a whole.

