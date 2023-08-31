“He f**ked up your world” - JiDion claps back at Logan Paul after latter criticized him for siding with Dillon Danis

Presently, a major rift is unfolding between WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul and YouTube streamer Jidon "JiDion." Despite their prior collaboration at Prime Hydration, tensions have risen between them after Logan called JiDion "two-faced." Following that, Logan also called out the streamer in a podcast for siding with Dillon Danis (whom Logan is about to fight in October).

In response to the recent critique, JiDion has reacted by laughing it off and asserting that only Logan himself perceives Dillon as an "evil human." JiDion further highlighted:

"He f**ked up your world. He didn't f**k up my world."

JiDion calls out Logan Paul, points out his infamous s*icide forest incident in Japan

During a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul openly criticized JiDion for aligning himself with Dillon Danis (who has been sharing provocative images of Logan's fiancée on Twitter). On August 30, JiDion responded to the podcast stating:

"He's (Dillon) your bogeyman. He's an evil person to you. Nobody in this world is losing sleep over Dillon Danis except for you."

He continued:

"Do you know how much you gotta f**k somebody up from just saying stuff on Twitter that they calling you an evil person? Going at a dude's wife, that's some low stuff, but it's not f**king evil."

JiDion further trolled Logan Paul for labeling Dillon Danis evil despite himself having a controversial incident some years ago where he filmed a dead body in the s*icide forest in Japan (Aokigahara). He said:

"You filmed a dead body. Like, that's evil. Realistically speaking, a guy that's just putting pictures of your fiancee that are already on the internet, that's just sh*t talking. You went to a place to find a dead body. Literally, the place is called the s*icide forest."

What did the fans say?

Scheduled for October 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are slated to face off in a boxing match. This bout will serve as the co-main event to the highly anticipated match between UK YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" and UK-based pro boxer Tommy Fury.