Logan Paul had quite a career as a YouTuber and Boxer before his WWE signing. In 2014, Paul solely focussed on a career as a social media influencer. He initially shared videos on Vine, which started witnessing a major growth in viewership. He also collaborated with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for a clip to promote the former's Baywatch film.

However, the content and nature of his videos over time garnered mixed reactions and backlash at times from fans. One vlog in particular which sparked much uproar in 2017 was when Logan Paul and his group ventured into the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan, which is deemed as the 'suicide forest.'

The group came across a body hanging from a tree, but continued to film and joke about it instead of putting a halt to it. Later, Logan uploaded the video to YouTube, which garnered the wrath of fans and celebrities for him being 'insensitive' about the matter.

The video garnered over 6 million views within 24 hours of it being uploaded and was taken down as soon as YouTube learned about the content it held. Shortly after, Logan Paul issued a public apology, and all his projects were put on hold.

While some people in Japan have called for a ban on Paul, he is permitted to legally enter Japan as a foreign national but is not officially banned.

At WrestleMania 38, Logan teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios and won. While celebrating their victory, The A-Lister attacked his tag team partner, igniting a feud between the two, which ended at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul is rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Barely a year into his WWE signing, Logan Paul has three matches to his credit, including one with Roman Reigns for a shot at his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two collided in the main event at Crowl Jewel, wherein The Tribal Chief retained his titles.

Following the match, Logan announced that he had suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL during the bout and was set to be out of in-ring action.

The YouTuber returned at the Royal Rumble this year and eliminated Seth Rollins, much to his surprise. At Elimination Chamber, he disrupted The Visionary's bout for the United States title. This has led to speculation over a potential match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Logan Paul has three matches to his credit. Given Seth Rollins' association and history with the company, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for their seemingly brewing rivalry.

