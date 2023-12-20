"He hit me out of nowhere" - Dream provides details about how Nicolas Cantu allegedly assaulted him at birthday party

Popular YouTuber and Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has been all over the news since releasing a detailed hour-long video addressing major controversies and allegations against him. One of them involved his face-to-face and then online feud with voice actor Nicolas Cantu.

In his latest video, Clay recounted a negative encounter with Cantu at a September 2023 birthday party, alleging that he was extremely rude and even claimed to have been physically "hit" by the individual during the incident. He said:

"He was being very aggressive to me throughout the night. I didn't know him. It was my first time ever meeting him and we were not friends. Eventually while on FaceTime to show his friends, he hit me out of nowhere."

(Timestamp: 00:48:00)

Dream details what happened in his Uber ride with Nicolas Cantu

Dream had a controversial November marked by an online feud with Nicolas Cantu. Today (December 20), the YouTuber posted a video in which he included a segment talking about his relationship with the voice actor.

According to the streamer, who also shared video clips from that night, Cantu allegedly threatened to kill him during a shared Uber ride home from the birthday party. Cantu was heard saying:

"Either you're gonna be paralyzed or you're gonna be dead. Like, I'm serious."

Interestingly, Clay then shared a screenshot of a message from Cantu the following day, apologizing for his behavior and explaining that he was drunk and had a bad day:

Cantu's message to the YouTuber (Image via YouTube/Dream)

Despite the supposed apology message, Nicolas Cantu surprisingly resumed taunting the YouTuber, this time online. He made posts alleging that Clay was a p*dophile. Here's one of his X posts:

Cantu targets the YouTuber by calling him a p*dophile (Image via YouTube)

Reacting to the whole controversy, Clay stated that Cantu had made a series of lies. He said:

"He blatantly lied about the fact that he tipped the Uber driver when he didn't. He blatantly lied about me sending unsolicited d*ck pics to people. He also deleted that tweet almost immediately. He blatantly lied about the reason he hit me and claimed I called a girl a wh*re and got slapped for it, which again, was later recanted."

This isn't the only controversy Dream has been involved in. From October 2022 until as recently as November, he has faced accusations of grooming or inappropriate behavior with fans. Clay has responded to these allegations as well.