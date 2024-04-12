"He literally broke my neck" - IShowSpeed says the next time he sees Randy Orton, he will "whoop his a*s"

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to his channel on April 12, 2024, to host a desktop livestream. During the Just Chatting segment, the streamer talked about his viral appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL, where Randy Orton used his signature move, the RKO, on him.

While reacting to a fan edit of the moment, IShowSpeed stated that the next time he sees The Viper in person, he will "whoop his a*s." While insisting that he was "not trolling," the Ohio native said:

"Bro, do you all want to know how that RKO felt, bro? Like, chat, I promise, the next time I see RKO, I'm whooping his a*s, bro! And chat, I'm genuinely not trolling, bro. The next time I see Randy Orton - I'm whooping his a*s. 'Is WWE real?' Yes, yes, bro! I promise you, chat. The next time I see Randy Orton, I'm whooping his a*s, bro. And, I'm genuinely not trolling, bro."

Claiming that he had to go to the hospital because Randy Orton "broke his neck," IShowSpeed remarked:

"I already told him too. I already told straight to his face - I said, 'Yo, bro, Randy Orton, if I ever see you again, I'm whooping your a*s.' So, Randy Orton... I'm going to let you know... hey, it's over for you, bro. Real s**t! Like, he literally broke my neck, bro. I literally had to go to the hospital. It was nothing crazy, though. I wasn't about to die but I genuinely had to go to the hospital."

Timestamp: 00:06:45

"if any of y'all would've got RKO's, y'all would have been dead" - IShowSpeed says he's a "professional wrestler" following his appearance at the WWE WrestleMania XL

At the 22-minute mark of the broadcast, IShowSpeed reacted to another fan-made video of Randy Orton RKO'ing him at WWE WrestleMania XL. In response, the 19-year-old claimed that if any of his fans were hit by The Apex Predator, they would have "died":

"I swear bro, everybody thinks that s**t is funny. But hey, I promise you all - if any of y'all would've got RKO's, y'all would have been dead. If any of y'all would've got RKO'd, y'all literally would've been dead because you all are..."

Timestamp: 00:22:35

The YouTube streamer went on to say that he was a "professional wrestler":

"You've got to understand, I'm a professional wrestler, chat. I professionally wrestle. When I was in eighth grade, I was working as a professional wrestler. I was working under a belt. Do you know what I mean?"

In other news, internet influencer Logan Paul surprised the community when he announced that PRIME Hydration had signed IShowSpeed as a content creator.