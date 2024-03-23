"He made soccer popular in America" - Adin Ross explains why he believes IShowSpeed is "the biggest streamer" of all time

Kick streamer Adin Ross went live on his streaming platform to create his tier list ranking fellow streamers. This trend has been ongoing, with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat initiating this trend by creating his tier list before Adin followed suit. Adin structured the rankings into seven divisions, with the highest tier named "Pioneer," representing streamers who have significantly impacted the streaming landscape.

Adin naturally included himself in the tier list, but he also recognized his friend and fellow YouTube streamer, Darren "IShowSpeed," whom he dubbed the "biggest streamer." Adin acknowledged IShowSpeed's role in popularizing soccer in the USA. He said:

"He made soccer popular in America."

"Biggest streamer...of all time" - Adin Ross heaps praise at IShowSpeed during streamer tier list

Adin Ross spoke highly of his friend and fellow streamer, IShowSpeed, whom he considers to be the biggest streamer of all time. Adin emphasized IShowSpeed's remarkable achievement in amassing a dedicated following in a relatively short period, highlighting his rapid rise to prominence. He said:

"Speed is a f**king pioneer. There are no words. Speed is a pioneer. He made soccer popular in America, he knows how to influence kids very f**king well. Biggest streamer, technically if we're speaking, of all time, as far as numbers go."

He added:

"He came with the (NBA) 2K community and he was super young and hopping in this game quickly and blew up the quickest way. He got a million f**king subs everyday. That was crazy. His TikTok f**king run was nuts. He ate that YouTube algorithm. Speed's a pioneer."

Who are the other "Pioneer" streamers, according to Adin Ross?

In addition to himself, Adin included several other streamers in the "Pioneer" section. This elite tier featured renowned personalities such as Kai Cenat, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Bryan "RiceGum," and Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

For those unaware, Adin and xQc are set to collaborate, as xQc plans to move in with Adin in Miami. When discussing the French-Canadian, Adin said:

"xQc? There's only one answer to this. He's a pioneer. In my opinion, and I say it all the time, the greatest fundamental streamer of all time, most consistent, hasn't missed, does hours on hours on hours. He's a pioneer."

During the same stream, Adin confirmed that he and xQc would be conducting an IRL (In Real Life) stream on March 23, 2024, possibly in the Miami Everglades Safari Park.