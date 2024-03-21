“This is what me and xQc were talking about” - Adin Ross shows incredible $54 million Florida mansion for the two to potentially live in

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross is gearing up for a much-awaited collaboration with fellow Kick streamer Felix "xQc." After mulling over the idea for several weeks, xQc finally travels to Florida to team up with Adin. Adin even disclosed on his latest stream today an incredible twin mansion worth 54 million dollars, a property he and Felix had previously discussed purchasing.

As of now, xQc has confirmed that he has secured accommodations in Miami. While the mansion is currently up for sale, whether Adin and Felix will purchase it remains uncertain. When asked about it, Adin stated:

"This is what me and xQc were talking about."

Adin Ross shows an incredible mansion for sale, which he and xQc thought about buying

The collaboration between Adin Ross and xQc promises to bring forth an extravagant month-long (and possibly more) series of streams featuring lavish spending and viral content. Expect a lineup including game shows and streaming-related events that will captivate audiences.

Adin even dropped a hint about the potential purchase of a twin mansion in Florida worth 54 million dollars that's currently on the market. He said:

"Dude, you know what's crazy? This is what me and xQc were talking about buying. Bro? 'Side-by-side mansions in Florida built, for twin brothers are on the market for $54 million.' Now chat, do allegators get into this paddy of water right here?"

For those curious, here's a close-up image of the Florida twin mansion that Adin was discussing about:

Close-up of the incredible $54 million mansion in Florida (Image via mansionglobal.com)

As of now, however, xQc has confirmed during his latest Kick stream that he has already secured accommodation in Miami. He said:

"I could walk in three days (or) two days."

When asked if he will leave for Miami in three days, xQC said:

"I mean it will be ready in three days. I can get in whenever I want."

Adin Ross comically extended an offer for xQc to stay at his warehouse during his Miami visit. While Felix entertained the invitation, he promptly declined lodging in the warehouse.

It appears that the Juicer has secured accommodation in or around Miami for himself. However, he hasn't shared any interior views of the house yet.