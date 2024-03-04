"Bro never stops glazing xQc" - Fans react as Adin Ross says he would be "done" with SSB if xQc moves to Florida

Kick streamer Adin Ross has made some rather startling statements concerning his well-known streamer crew - SSB. During a livestream on March 4, 2024, Adin Ross and his friend Nermin "Cheesur" decided to have a "one-on-one" conversation about SSB. Wondering if the collective was "cooked" or not, Cheesur inquired:

"All right. So what's the word with SSB? Can we have our little one-on-one talk right now? Is it cooked or, like, what are we doing? Be honest."

In response, the 23-year-old said that if Felix "xQc" relocates to Miami, Florida, he would be "done" with SSB. He remarked:

"Hey, I'm being honest, bro. If xQc comes out here, I'm done with all y'all! I ain't going to lie (Cheesur responds, 'I would do the same thing, on my life.')."

The streamers' conversation has received a lot of attention on YouTube, where one viewer commented that Ross "never stops" sucking up to xQc. They wrote:

"Bro never stops glazing xQc."

"I'll play a game or two with you once a week" - Adin Ross on being "done" with SSB if xQc moves to Miami, Florida

Adin Ross and Cheesur's conversation continued, with the Kick ambassador stating that he would occasionally collaborate with SSB members in case xQc moves to Miami.

He elaborated:

"I'll play a game or two with you once a week, or twice a week. But, I ain't going to lie. Yeah, you've got your Monkey content and s**t. You're good."

Cheesur responded to this by saying:

"Wait, chat, would you guys rather have Adin's duo be Cheesur or xQc? Come on, let's all be honest here, bro. Let's all just be honest here, okay?"

Adin Ross stated that he would keep Cheesur around, adding that some people needed to "get cut":

"Truth be told - I would keep you around, though. A couple of people are f**king getting sent to... (Cheesur responds, 'Who? Let's talk.') People that don't want to f**king grind, Cheesur, and hit 'Start streaming'! It's so easy, bro! Enough is enough, bro. At this point, people just got to get cut. I'm going to be honest, bro."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned, the Kick star's recent comments have elicited responses from numerous netizens in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

In other news, on March 4, 2024, Adin Ross went viral on X after admitting that he canceled an Uber ride after discovering that his driver was a woman.