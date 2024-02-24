"Are you Pogba's dad" - IShowSpeed asks Chelsea icon Didier Drogba if he's ex-Manchester United star's father

YouTube megastar IShowSpeed hilariously asked Chelsea legend Didier Drogba whether he was former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's father.

Speed took part in fellow YouTubers Chunkz and AboFlah's Match for Hope charity game on Friday (February 23). The American was up to a ton of mischief during the event which boasted star-studded names such as Eden Hazard, David Villa, and Arsene Wenger.

One of the Cristiano Ronaldo superfan's funniest encounters came after the game when he met former Chelsea striker Drogba. He asked the Blues' fourth all-time top goalscorer (via centregoals):

"Bro I got a question, are you Pogba's dad?"

Drogba laughed it off and insisted he was the original:

"No, no, no. I'm the original he's the copy. Nah, he's my bro."

Speed stole the show during the Match for Hope, leaving a nasty challenge on Real Madrid legend Kaka. But, the American's disappointing charity football form continued as he failed to find the net.

Former Chelsea frontman Drogba had no such problem, as he scored a brilliant brace but it wasn't enough as his team, Team AboFlah, lost 7-5 to Team Chunkz. Hazard was also on target in the game that took place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Chelsea legend Drogba moved to praise Paul Pogba's courage when rejoining Manchester United

Paul Pogba was constantly criticized during his time at Manchester United.

Pogba will go down as one of the most polarizing players in Premier League history. The French midfielder had two spells at Manchester United but somewhat failed to win over fans.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner returned to Old Trafford for a second spell with the Red Devils in 2016. He rejoined United in a then-world record €105 million deal from Juventus.

Pogba was one of the most coveted players in European football at the time but opted to return to Old Trafford. This was a decision that Drogba felt took a lot of courage when speaking two years later.

The Chelsea icon explained that the 30-year-old had unfinished business (via Tribal Football):

"He came back to Man United, he could have gone somewhere else. It was unfinished business for him. To come back and want to prove that 'I can play here, I can be one of the best in that team and that's my favourite team'."

Pogba made 233 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists. His second spell with the Premier League giants was marred by constant injury issues.

The France international left Manchester United for Juve once again in July 2022 after his contract expired. But, it's been a tumultuous time for the midfielder as he's facing a four-year ban from football for testing positive for testosterone.