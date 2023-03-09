“He must be an Indian legend” - KSI reacts after Reddit compares his dance moves to Shah Rukh Khan

In a fairly recent YouTube video, JJ "KSI" reacted to the comparison that some Redditors had made between his dance moves and those of Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar.

For further context, the YouTuber inadvertently made the open-armed gesture in a recent music video involving other Sidemen members during Christmas. The gesture was akin to the dance move that the Baadshah of Bollywood has popularized.

Overall, JJ seemed to take the comparison in good spirits and appeared to appreciate the attention from his new Indian fans. Speaking about King Khan, he stated:

“He must be an Indian legend”

KSI reacts to comparison with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's dance moves

Patrons of Bollywood would know that Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the biggest actor in India, has been making the open-armed gesture for the better part of two decades. KSI inadvertently seemed to have copied the Baadshah after making a similar gesture in a recent music video called Christmas Drillings.

Although the YouTuber may have unknowingly made similar dance moves to those of Shah Rukh Khan, Reddit users quickly noticed stark similarities between the two. The platform is known for its ability to spot obscure similarities; this case was no exception.

Reacting to the video, the Sidemen member said:

"Oh wow, he's been in a lot of movies. I feel like I've seen this guy before. He must be an Indian legend innit?"

(Timestamp: 02:27)

He continued:

"I have no idea who he is. I've seen his face but I don't know his name."

After a bit of digging, he eventually discovered SRK's name, after which he said:

"This brother has been in an hundred and nine movies."

He concluded by saying:

"I apologize for questioning the OG."

What the internet said about the crossover

KSI and Shah Rukh Khan fans were pleasantly surprised to see the crossover between the two performers. Many fans of the YouTuber, who may have been unfamiliar with Bollywood or Shah Rukh Khan before the comparison, expressed their newfound admiration for the Bollywood star's dance moves and acting skills.

Here are some relevant comments left under the YouTube video:

SRK fans flock under the clips (Image via KSI Clips YouTube)

KSI was not the only YouTuber to have discovered SRK. In a recent video, popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to one of his dance videos in his streams. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes