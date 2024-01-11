"He needs help" - Asmongold claiming he just showered for the first time in two and a half months leaves fans concerned

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has left fans concerned after making certain claims during a recent livestream. On January 10, 2024, the content creator was interacting with his audience when fans suggested that he stay hydrated. In response, the Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that he had just showered for the first time in two and a half months.

He said:

"'You need some hydration.' Yeah, maybe. So... I took a shower for the first time, as I said, in two and a half months, yesterday."

His statements were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, eliciting responses from over 60 community members. Redditor u/Magnific3nt wrote:

"He's sick, he needs help."

"I didn't really use any soap" - Asmongold opens up about showering for the first time in two and a half months

Asmongold was two hours into his livestream on January 10, 2024, when he claimed that he had not taken a shower in two and a half months. After hearing this, one Twitch chatter commented that the streamer was "doing right" because "old god warriors" didn't shower and shampoo:

"You are doing it right, the old god warriors also didn't have a shower and shampoo."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder's response to this was:

"Well, I didn't really use any soap. Okay? Not going to do any of that bulls**t. But, I at least, got all that stuff off of myself."

Timestamp: 02:25:50

Explaining why he "didn't need soap," he said:

"I don't need soap! The reason why is because... the way I clean myself is - I either take a sharp object or my fingernails and I dig them into my skin, and I just literally tear off the dead skin with my fingernails. And, I do that to my entire body. And then, after I'm done, I'm clean! That's right."

Viewers then inquired whether Asmongold was "trolling." He said:

"'Are you trolling?' No. No. What do you want me to say? And also, look at my skin. Maybe more people should do it. I see people all the time talk about, 'Oh, I'm having these skin problems,' everything like that. Do I ever have skin problems? Absolutely f**king not! Never."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, Asmongold's claims of taking a shower for the first time in over two months left netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit concerned. Here's what they commented:

A few days ago (January 8, 2024), Asmongold's father made a surprise appearance on his livestream. He called out the 32-year-old for seemingly keeping his house messy, referring to his residence as a "s**thole."