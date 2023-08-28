"He pulls an Alan Walker move" - Fans go gaga after Dream takes off his iconic mask at Streamy Awards 2023

Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay "Dream" surprised everyone at the Streamy Awards 2023 by removing his mask for the second time. After revealing his face last year, he chose to wear the mask again a few weeks back. However, during the Streamy Awards, he decided to unmask once again, giving the audience a glimpse of his latest hairstyle.

Dream boasts a dedicated fan base, who were understandably surprised and impressed by his latest appearance. One fan went as far as comparing the streamer and Alan Walker, the popular Norwegian DJ:

"He pulls an alan waker move."

Did Dream win any awards at the Streamy Awards 2023?

Fans react as the streamer showcases his new look. (Image via @PopCrave)

Dream's recent appearance has captured the attention of the online community, especially his devoted fanbase. He has adopted a new hairstyle, featuring longer and fluffier hair, which has become a topic of interest across the internet.

Back in June this year, the streamer uploaded a YouTube video in which he discussed his plans to wear his mask again. However, during the event, he ultimately chose to reveal his face once more, marking the end of a two-month-long period during which he had refrained from doing so.

The focus wasn't solely on his looks. At the Streamy Awards 2023, the streamer secured the Gamer award, highlighting his prowess in the gaming realm. Notable figures like Aphmau, Caylus, Markiplier, and TommyInnit were among the noteworthy nominees vying for the same title.

Clay bags the Gamer award. (Image via @Streamys)

What did the fans say?

Naturally, the streamer's fans were both surprised and thrilled to witness him with his new appearance. Below are a few notable reactions:

Fans congratulate the streamer on his latest victory. (Image via @Streamys)

Minecraft fans flock under Streamy Awards' tweet. (Image via @Streamys)

Fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new look:

Fans go gaga over the streamer's new hairstyle. (Image via Twitter)

Dream has been making headlines for his venture into the music world as well. The streamer is on the verge of launching his first album titled "to whoever wants to hear" on September 1, 2023. The album will feature seven distinct songs by the streamer.