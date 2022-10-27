"He's 37 years old" - Ludwig Ahgren roasts HasanAbi and Will Neff laughing at him for being called a "jock"

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren reacted to HasanAbi and Will Neff mocking him on a recent episode of their Fear& podcast. During the episode, Blaire "QTCinderella" described Ahgren, her boyfriend, as a "jock," which prompted the entire panel to burst into laughter.

She tried to justify her statement by deeming his "body type" as similar to that of a jock. This was met with a similar reaction across the table.

The comical reaction didn't sit well with Ludwig as he clapped back by roasting HasanAbi and Will Neff. Regarding the former, he said:

"He's 37 years old."

Ludwig Ahgren hits back at HasanAbi and Will Neff for mocking him

Referring to Ludwig and her prior dating preferences, QTCinderella can be heard saying:

"Ludwig is like the first jock that I have ever dated."

(Timestamp: 59:53)

This generated a spree of laughter across the table. Reacting to HasanAbi and Will cackling over his description, Ahgren said:

"The guy who's fat with weird f**king toes tells him to stop and then the Jet fan pipes up. What are you a f**king jock for bro - 17 losses in a row. B*tt fumbles? Doesn't really count as a jock when your team is barely playing the game of football through and through."

After seeing a second wave of laughter moments later, he went on to show the VOD from the influencer kickball tournament held last year. He quipped:

"Let's see how Will did real quick, Hasan on the goddamn bench the whole time 'cause he's 37-years-old, his back tweaks, he's out for six months. I went up against Will's team, twice. Both times, you know what? Not much of a competition."

Fans react to the streamers jesting

Notably, the aforementioned trio are quite close in the community and are known for engaging in uproarious banter. That said, fans were quick to join in on the fun and shared their hilarious takes regarding the conversation.

Fans share their reaction to Ludwig Ahgren's response (Image via Finest Twitch clips YouTube)

Ludwig Ahgren is presently among the most creative thinkers within the YouTube community. The former Twitch streamer is renowned for the sheer number of shows and events that he has managed to organize over the years, including the iconic Mogul Money Live show.

