"He's actually hurt" - Jynxzi reacts to Sketch seemingly tearing his hamstring during NFL Combine stream with IShowSpeed

Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" has shared his thoughts on the recent situation that fellow content creator Kylie "Sketch" found himself in. For those unaware, on April 25, 2024, Sketch collaborated with YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" for an NFL Combine livestream.

However, things took a turn when Sketch injured himself, seemingly tearing his hamstring. The content creator was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

During the Just Chatting segment of his broadcast on the same day, Jynxzi reacted to a viral TikTok video showing Sketch being injured during the NFL Combine stream. After seeing how the 25-year-old fell, the Spacestation Gaming personality immediately suspected that Sketch had pulled his hamstring.

He said:

"Sketch gets sent to the hospital?! What the f**k! 20 minutes ago. Did he pull his hamstring? Oh s**t, he's actually hurt. F**k!"

Jynxzi began analyzing the video to see where Sketch appeared to pull his hamstring while playing football with IShowSpeed:

"Dude, I've been there before, bro. I've pulled a hamstring before. You can't even just, like, move. How did he pull it though, bro? It looked like he was just... when did he pull it? Oh, probably right there (A moment in the video when Sketch and IShowSpeed collided while playing football) Oh, probably right there. He, like, grunted. Right there. Yeah, definitely right there - he grunted. Damn! F**k, that looks horrible! Bro..."

Expand Tweet

"Is Sketch okay, though?" - Jynxzi expresses concern as streamer gets injured during NFL Combine stream with IShowSpeed

Jynxzi was 20 minutes into his livestream when he reacted to Sketch's recent injury. After stating that his situation "looked horrible," the Rainbow Six Siege content creator inquired about the streamer's well-being, saying:

"Is he good, though? F**k! F**k, bro! Bro, that just happened this hour. 30 minutes ago. 40 minutes ago. Chat, is Sketch okay, though? He's got to be fine, bro."

Timestamp: 00:19:15

After watching the TikTok video again, Jynxzi stated that IShowSpeed was not to blame:

"Damn, bro! I don't think it was Speed's fault. I think he (Sketch) just pulled his hamstring when he was running because Speed wasn't even, like, touching him, and then, he pulled his hamstring. That sucks, though, bro."

Claiming people pull their hamstring "all the time," he remarked:

"I mean, he'll be all right, though. It's just a... he just pulled his hamstring. It happens all the time. 'I feel bad, buy him a Porsche.' Yo, he literally has a Lamborghini, bro."

Sketch is a well-known Twitch streamer and content creator whose popularity skyrocketed this year. At the time of writing, he boasted 772,505 followers and averaged over 19.2k viewers per stream.