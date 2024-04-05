“He's such a baby” - Destiny calls out Trainwreckstv to explicitly name Kick streamers being "too edgy"

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" went live on his stream to confront fellow streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" after the latter made some rather cryptic comments about certain creators being "too edgy." Recently, Trainwreckstv, in a conversation with Adin Ross (both being co-owners of Kick.com), discussed streamers and their impact on the streaming Kick platform. He said:

"We are not trying to alienate communities that are more edgy, we're not trying to make perfect cookie cutter, robotic PG-13 platform, but at the same time, we can't have people just saying absolute dogsh*t trash, bullsh*t."

Reacting to this, Destiny urged Trainwreckstv to drop names of the creators or individuals that he implied to be "edgy" during his stream with Adin Ross. He criticized Tyler, calling him a "baby":

"He's (Trainwreckstv) such a baby."

"Give a name" - Destiny calls out Trainwreckstv to give up the names of creators

Trainwreckstv, known for his outspoken views, played a pivotal role in bringing Kick.com to the forefront of the streaming community. However, during a stream with Adin, he made cryptic statements about certain streamers. Steven, not particularly impressed by Tyler's vagueness about their identities, said:

"Listen, I love Train (Trainwreckstv) but for a guy who says constantly over and over again that he's the most persecuted person, biggest Twitch streamer, blah, blah, blah, I wish he would just name 'names.' He's such a baby when it comes to this. Just name 'names'."

He continued his rant by urging Trainwreckstv to speak with more clarity on these so-called "edgy" creators. He remarked:

"If you think people are being too edgy, like, name a 'name.' Give a name. Who? Who is being too edgy? Clearly you have somebody on your mind when you are saying this, not everybody. Why would you say 'everybody'? Just say a name."

While Destiny's remarks aimed at Trainwreckstv may seem clear-cut, it's worth noting that last month the streamer faced criticism for his comments regarding Caitibugzzz's recent account. Caiti, a Twitch streamer, alleged that George "GeorgeNotFound" had touched her without her consent during their stay in a hotel room with other members of the Minecraft community.

Destiny, however, controversially suggested that it wasn't as significant of an incident since, according to him, "nothing happened," and he urged Caitibugzzz to view the entire episode as a learning opportunity.