"He's certainly qualified!" - Streaming community goes berserk after Kick tweets about making MrBeast the platform's CEO

Just hours after YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" teased fans with the eyes emoji under one of Kick's tweets (hinting at major announcements), the platform responded with a quote tweet, candidly stating that they would make him the website's CEO if their tweet received even one like.

Since then, the tweet has garnered thousands of likes, opening up the floodgates for even more speculation about a possible partnership between the popular YouTuber and the streaming platform. Reacting to the ongoing situation, an excited user wrote:

"He's certainly qualified! :)"

Will MrBeast join Kick? Online community speculates

Although MrBeast is a YouTube content creator and not a streamer, he has recently caused a major stir online by dropping multiple tweets related to both Twitch and Kick. For instance, MrBeast responded to a clip of xQc criticizing Twitch for allowing Neymar Jr. to gamble online and then commented on a post by Kick about GMHikaru's signing.

His recent interaction with Kick's social media team caught a lot of attention when he commented, "Just enjoying the show," in response to a tweet discussing his involvement.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky MrBeast been commenting a lot on this Twitch vs. Kick stuff... MrBeast been commenting a lot on this Twitch vs. Kick stuff... https://t.co/FctfyQ1Vct

Although Kick's latest offer was clearly meant in jest, it's clear that the YouTuber has already captured the attention and imagination of the online community with his recent activities on social media. Here are some of the top reactions:

ara @arauv1x @KickStreaming I just know it @MrBeast MrBeast is about to become CEO and buy XQC & KaiCenat to kick with his own moneyI just know it @KickStreaming @MrBeast MrBeast is about to become CEO and buy XQC & KaiCenat to kick with his own money💀💀 I just know it

Some users jocularly suggested donation ideas for Jimmy, who is well-known for his charitable gestures:

Interestingly, Jimmy wasn't the only creator that was involved in this discussion, with YouTube streamer Guy "DrDisRespect's" name mentioned in the conversation as well:

However, some users are convinced that the YouTuber may not be joining Kick on a permanent basis, but rather for a video idea where he donates to random streamers online (in fact, this is an idea that Jimmy has done before on Twitch):

Vizery @Vizery_ @KickStreaming @MrBeast I'm betting a MrBeast donating to Kick streamers or something for a video lol @KickStreaming @MrBeast I'm betting a MrBeast donating to Kick streamers or something for a video lol

Here are some other notable tweets:

Although the humorous offer of the CEO position may have fueled further speculation, neither party has confirmed any formal arrangement. In fact, it's highly probable that Jimmy will continue creating content on YouTube rather than live broadcasting.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv," an advisor to Kick, hinted at the impending announcement of six major signings, with one already revealed as Hikaru Nakamura (who joined as a non-exclusive streamer). The speculation as to whether Jimmy is among the remaining five will have to wait until further announcements are made.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes