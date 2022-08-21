"He's disappointed" - Mizkif reveals Knut intends to "punish" streamers who cheat on their diets

Twitch icon Matthew "Mizkif" hosted a short, PC-based livestream earlier today before heading to the gym.

During the broadcast's initial moments, Mizkif revealed that fellow Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde was disappointed with streamers who were seemingly cheating on their diets at Camp Knut.

While providing the details, Matthew claimed that the Norwegian bodybuilder intended to "punish" content creators like Vincent "Cyr" and Nick "Nmplol", and started the conversation by stating:

"Look, I talked to Knut today. We had a little chat. Knut messaged me, he said he's disappointed. He even put the Sadge (Twitch emoticon) emoji, that's when you know he's really upset."

Mizkif reveals Knut's take on streamers cheating on their Camp Knut diets

Before embarking on the day's regime, Matthew spent a couple of hours hosting a regular PC-based stream and reacted to some of the most viral clips posted on r/LivestreamFail.

The OTK co-founder came across a clip featuring Twitch content creators Nmplol, Will Neff, Cyr, and Malena savoring a multi-course feast. Mizkif offered his views on streamers who cheated on their diets and claimed that Knut was upset by their antics.

The 26-year-old personality was initially hesitant to share what Knut had planned for Nmplol and Cyr, but eventually revealed the plan by saying:

"So, Knut wants... I don't know if I should tell you guys what he wants to do to Nick and Cyr. Should I tell you guys to let you know? He wants to uhh... He wants to do punishment."

Timestamp: 00:24:07

Matthew wondered out loud if it was appropriate to only punish Cyr and Nick when other participants such as Lacari and Tectone had also cheated on their diets. He stated:

"Now, here's the thing with punishment. Is it fair to only do it to Tectone or not to Cyr and Nick? Because Lacari and Tectone were also eating. What's so crazy, is they could just eat off-stream. That's the wild part about this, is if they really just wanted to cheat, just do it off-stream, and we can't tell!"

Some fans present in the Twitch chat mentioned that Knut should not punish Lacari. Mizkif responded by saying:

"'Don't punish Lacari,' you are a d**k rider right now, bro. Lacari, if he ate Panda Express, that is bad. I'm sorry, I'll be the Neville in this situation, all right?"

Others suggested that the entire streamer group should be punished:

"'Punish the whole group,' I think we will. Not me, I'm not; look, I'm just a snitch, okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Fans in the YouTube comments section agreed with Mizkif's sentiments. Some viewers expressed their displeasure, saying that streamers cheating on their diet live on stream was "super disrespectful":

Fans in the YouTube comments section provide their take 1/2 (Images via OTKlips/YouTube)

Others stated that Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" was the only one who followed the strict diet:

Fans in the YouTube comments section provide their take 2/2 (Images via OTKlips/YouTube)

Knut hosted a one-and-a-half-hour IRL stream earlier today, during which he held a "punishment cardio" routine for Camp Knut participants Cyr, Nmplol, Will Neff, and Tectone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi