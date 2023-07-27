"He’s dissin’ Kick in general" - Kai Cenat revealing getting offered $40 million contract in a diss track leaves fans speculating

Twitch's Kai Cenat, who is also a member of the YouTube group AMP, has stirred up discussions with his verse at the beginning of their latest song AMP FRESHMAN CYPHER 2023. In his lyrics, he cleverly hints at what seems to be a subtle diss directed at Kick, and possibly Kick streamers such as Adin Ross and Brice "BruceDropEMOff."

In his verse, Kai reveals that he was offered over 40 million to join Kick. Naturally, speculations of possible diss directed at Adin and Bruce have appeared online. One user remarked:

"I think he’s dissin’ Kick in general."

✧⍣ @DatKidBrix @scubaryan_ I think he’s dissin’ kick in general

Kai Cenat's verse hints at a $40 million offer from Kick

Ever since Kick's launch in late 2022, Kai Cenat's name has frequently surfaced in discussions. However, in May 2023, he put an end to all the rumors surrounding a possible deal with the platform by joining Rumble on a non-exclusive basis. Kai, along with fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed," has a monthly show/livestream on the platform as a duo.

Despite Kai's decision to join Rumble, AMP's new song strongly implies that Kick might have made a substantial monetary offer in an attempt to secure Kai's services. Here's what his verse said:

"Let's talk about the streaming sh*t, 'cause ni**as getting soft. I do my own thing and I put that on a cross. They offered me 40 (million), I told them double it for more. Then Rumble came in and started knocking right on that door."

The verse in AMP's new song by Kai Cenat is quite ambiguous, making it difficult to ascertain whether it was indeed a direct diss at Adin or Bruce. Both Adin and Bruce have been known to criticize Rumble in the past, adding complexity to the situation. As of now, neither has responded to the latest song.

What did the community say?

It's understandable that Kai's verse in AMP's new song has sparked speculation among fans, with many being convinced that it was directed at Bruce. Here are some of the notable reactions:

SWB 💫 @ykkswb @scubaryan_ bruce cause he was on call to adin the other day

stxr✰ ✧ @CookedbyZo @scubaryan_ Bruce gotta spin the block after this one

Kai and IShowSpeed's channel on Rumble, known as The Kai 'N Speed Show, has already amassed an impressive following of over 233K followers. In their latest episode, they took their viewers on an exciting IRL adventure in Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan.