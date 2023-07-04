“He’s in the DMs writing me paragraphs” - Sneako fires shots at KSI, claims the latter is "coping" amidst their ongoing feud

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has been involved in numerous online feuds with fellow creators. One notable individual with whom he has had a longstanding beef is the UK YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." During a recent appearance on Bradley Martin's Raw Talk Podcast, he revealed that KSI has been sending him direct messages (DMs).

The streamer hinted at KSI's recent involvement in a racist controversy and also revealed that the 30-year-old has been sending him direct messages regarding their feud. He stated:

"He's just like, coping. He's in the DMs writing me paragraphs. Like, 'You don't know anything about me, you're bringing up my past, holding up against me.' These people get so deluded by the internet man."

Sneako opens up on beef with KSI during recent podcast

KSI and Sneako have had a long-standing feud. As recently as March 2023, the British YouTuber publicly tweeted against the latter, referring to him as cu*k online. In the podcast, Nico delved into what other things he has been saying to him privately. He said:

"I met KSI a long time ago when I was like, 13, 14. Now he's like, all upset about me, he's like, fu*king sending me paragraphs and stuff."

When asked why they have been beefing, Nico said:

"Cause I just make fun of him because he just backtracks. Like, he'll say a racial slur and then have to issue an apology. I think it's just funny that people have to read out this stuff because they said a word."

For those wondering, he was referring to KSI's recent controversy when he inadvertently used the word "P*ki" (a racial slur against South Asians) in a now-deleted Sidemen Sunday video. KSI has since apologized for the joke.

What other feuds have Sneako had?

As mentioned earlier, Sneako has a history of feuding with fellow creators. One of the most widely publicized conflicts occurred in March 2023 when he was embroiled in an online feud with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," another streamer.

The feud ignited when he insulted Charlie and his girlfriend, prompting Charlie to retaliate with a video where he referred to Nico as a "c*ckold."

In addition to that, he has also called out individuals such as Kai Cenat, JiDion, and Adin Ross for not seemingly supporting him during his ongoing feud with MoistCr1TiKaL.

